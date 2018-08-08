× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Ceviche at Fishmonger’s Market

“Eat more fish.”

I can’t accurately say how many times I’ve been told this by someone hawking healthy lifestyles on TV or people on the internet extolling the virtues of a diet high in Omega-3 fatty acids. I’ve often brushed it off, but it’s practically internalized by now. Whenever I’m on the business end of a cheeseburger coma, I can’t help but think, “I should eat more fish.” Surely my arteries would appreciate it.

Pescatarianism, or vegetarianism with fish being the one allowable meat, is arguably a healthier and more environmentally conscious alternative to being a carnivore, as it usually comprises foods low in fat but high in good cholesterol (HDL). It also leaves a lower carbon footprint. That’s hard not to think about when San Diego summers start to feel like Florida, and the doomsday alarm seems like it’s about to go off at any moment. But if I feel healthier making my way through San Diego’s best seafood offerings too, then that’s a plus.

The first stop on my pescatarian tour was Beerfish in Normal Heights (2933 Adams Ave.) for a crispy fish sandwich. Admittedly, frying fish will likely undo its health benefits, but I like to tell myself my cholesterol is in perfect balance. The sandwich is damn tasty, though, its crispy batter light rather than overwhelming, and with a side of fries it’s a more-than-satisfying substitute for a burger.

Next up was Fishmonger’s Market in Mission Hills (1735 Hancock St.), which specializes more in fresh seafood offerings, as displayed in its refrigerated cases. The cucumber Alaskan crab crudo is a refreshing start to the meal, with radish, chili and honey subtly highlighting the tender, flaky crab. The ceviche, meanwhile, is a deconstructed version of the dish, with shrimp, mango, citrus and cucumber artfully arranged and presented simply, with no excess flavors to overwhelm it. And the lobster mac ‘n’ cheese is a little heartier—actually, a lot heavier—but too good to pass up. I feel healthier already.

It occurs to me that a lot of what I’m eating is actually shellfish, not that there are any hard and fast rules about this, so I headed to Ironside in Little Italy (1654 India St.) for a whole roasted spotted bass. Eating this particular dish requires a little bit of elbow grease, as the fins and head are still attached, but getting the meat off the bones isn’t so tricky when it’s this tender and flaky. It’s wonderfully smoky, but a touch of lemon brightens it up. And for that matter, it’s filling. That’s one benefit of adding fish to a vegetarian diet—it takes a lot of vegetables for me to feel like I’m full.

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Miso black cod at Himitsu

Naturally, no pescatarian diet is complete without sushi, and the recently opened Himitsu (1030-G Torrey Pines Road) in La Jolla is a must-visit spot. The sushi itself is presented simply and elegantly, with the fresh, almost creamy flavors of the fish itself, such as the bluefin tuna or sake salmon, coming through the strongest. The rolls are also worth trying, particularly the Tasha roll, which adds jalapeno and spicy aioli to give it a subtle and sustained burn. Still, nothing was quite as delicious as the miso black cod. Its miso marinade added a complex umami flavor to the fish and while it’s not technically sushi, it’s still fish. And it’s outstanding. After a week of cutting out all meat except fish, I already feel better about my dietary choices and myself. Except for the deep-fried part... if only it weren’t so delicious.