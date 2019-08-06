Good carbs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Monzù Fresh Pasta Raviolone Cacio e Pepe at Monzù Fresh Pasta

I’ve got good news and bad news: The bad news is that carbs, especially refined carbs, are still not very good for us. The good news is that most carb-heavy foods still taste so damn good. Giving up these non-starch carbs for the sake of dieting or weight-loss is tantamount to torture and never more so than when it comes to the dishes below. And when it comes to carbs we’re always told to avoid (but never do), there are three staples: pizza, pasta and sandwiches.

First, when it comes to pizza, San Diego is a spoil of riches. I know everyone has a favorite, be it New York-style (Bronx, Luigi), Chicago-style (Lefty’s, Chicago Bros.) or more Italian-forward takes (Buona Forchetta, Bruno), and all of those places have been written about extensively and deservedly so.

But I’m going to make the case here for newcomer Il Dandy (2550 Fifth Ave., Ste. 120) in Bankers Hill. Everything on the Il Dandy is exceptionally delicious and this makes sense considering the father-and-son chef duo (Antonio and Luca Abbruzzino) are Michelin-rated chefs who came over from the Calabria region of Italy to open Il Dandy. And while the pizzas are on the pricy side, they are worth every penny. The ingredients are unique and impeccably sourced, and the dough strikes that perfect balance between thin and chewy. My recommendation: The Calabria (yellow cherry tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella and Caciocavallo cheese, N’Duja spreadable salami and orange zest), as well as the addictive Buongustaia (pumpkin, Guanciale pork, fresh truffle, hazelnut and Pecorino Romano cheese).

× Expand Photo courtesy of Il Dandy

The sandwich is a lunch staple at CityBeat and we’ll happily make the case for the selections at any of our neighborhood shops, be it the ridiculous carb-bomb “Hot Poppa” at Fatboy’s Deli (turkey with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and jalapeños) or the equally spicy “Burnin’ Band” (spicy turkey with jalepeños, cherry peppers, three-pepper cheese and habanero mayo) at Classic Rock Sandwich Shoppe.

Out of North Park, however, and I’d personally make the case that the deli at Mona Lisa Italian Foods (2061 India St.) still makes the best sandwich in town (I can never choose between the Deluxe Sub and the Caprese with hard salami, so I just end up getting both). But our office’s latest obsession is the Bahn Mi sandwiches at A Chau (4644 El Cajon Blvd.) in City Heights. The eatery’s façade is not much to look at, but after a recommendation from CityBeat food critic Michael Gardiner, we can’t get enough of the barbecued pork and sugarcane shrimp banh mi, both of which are served on delicious, perfectly toasted French baguettes.

Much like pizza, pasta joints aren’t hard to come by in San Diego. I’m still in love with the fresh offerings at Bencotto in Little Italy. Dishes like the Tagliatelle al Nero Di Seppia (hand cut, black squid-ink fettuccine in a spicy pink sauce with shrimp) are all diners need to understand why this place survives when so many Little Italy eateries come and go. However, my new favorite has to be Monzù Fresh Pasta (455 10th Ave.) in the East Village. All of the ingredients here are made fresh daily, including the pasta itself. And while dishes like the lasagna get a lot of the attention, I’d personally recommend the Raviolone Cacio e Pepe (raviolo stuffed with pecorino cheese—spring for the black truffle shavings) and the subtley spicy “Red Bomb Spaghetti” with its perfect sauce that includes Calabrian hot peppers.