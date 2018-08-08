Gotta be fresh

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Mandel Whole fried fish at Garden Kitchen

Perhaps due to profligate overuse, the term “farm-to-table” no longer annexes any specific meaning. In 2015, fad became fraud when it was discovered that lots of restaurants were marketing themselves as “farm-to-table” without actually purchasing much of their food from local farms.

The lack of any real standards for applying the term provoked harsh censure from critics and food muggles (myself included) can’t help but continue to see farm-to-table as simple in concept and even simpler in potential benefits. That is, to eat locally sourced food when possible, because it tends to be grown and raised more ethically while also supporting the regional community. Frankly, it also tastes better most of the time. Though we may live in a post-farm-to-table world, there are still plenty of restaurants trying to push our food consumption tendencies in the right direction.

In 2014, comedian John Oliver made famous “the sausage principle”: If you love something, never find out how it was made. But at Supannee House of Thai (2907 Shelter Island Drive) in Point Loma, the staff won’t just tell you about how its sausages are made—one can find pictures of every step of the process on its social media accounts from hand-picking the herbs to serving up delicious nam kao tod, a crispy rice dish with bits of sausage mixed into it. Since opening in 2011, the restaurant has grown as many of its own ingredients as possible at its own half-acre farm in El Cajon and garden in Point Loma. Though one might expect this to limit the menu, the restaurant still boasts a robust offering of traditional Thai dishes.

The spicy local fish sauté—sea bass, the day I visited—is cooked perfectly and served in a rich, sour red broth. But the highlight of the dish is the vegetables: Thai eggplants, pea eggplants and green peppercorns explode with flavor, a fresh, earthy complement to the rest of the dish.

When Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub (1815 S. Coast Hwy.) co-owner Jessica Waite looks at one of her Oceanside restaurant’s dishes, she can tell you the first names of the farmers who grew every vegetable on the plate. For Waite and her husband, farm-to-table means building relationships within one’s community. They opened Wrench & Rodent as a sushi restaurant in 2013 and The Whet Noodle as a ramen bar next door in 2016 to support farmers and encourage healthy food consumption among North County residents.

Most striking of the dishes I sampled was halibut sashimi in a citrus glaze, served with plums and Fresno chilies, and garnished with basil and fennel. A barrage of different flavors, sure, but not overwhelming: The sweetness of the plums pairs perfectly with the tangy spice of the citrus glaze, and the cool, mild fish brings an exciting texture to the table.

Regardless of whether or not one subscribes to the farm-to-table philosophy, it is an impressive logistical feat that up to 98 percent of what Garden Kitchen (4204 Rolando Blvd.) serves comes from local farms. Even more impressive is the fact that the Rolando restaurant’s menu changes daily, based on what local farmers and fishermen have available.

I was lucky enough to try owner and chef Coral Fodor Strong’s favorite dish: whole fried fish (gold spotted bass from Baja on that particular night) with coconut cream spicy curry sauce, beefsteak tomatoes and sautéed veggies. I’ve never tasted better fried fish in my life; it was like ordering less salty, less lemony fish and chips, minus the chips, and I could honestly chug the savory golden curry sauce. As an added plus, Garden Kitchen’s drink menu consists entirely of local wines, house sangria and, of course, craft beer.