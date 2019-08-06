× Expand Photos by Lara McCaffery Cauliflower steak at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Vegetables are in the biggest section of the out-dated food pyramid but still integral to most diets. They’re ever so versatile but easy to label as boring. Thankfully, some local restaurants are preparing vegetables in unique and exciting ways.

Spanish restaurant Costa Brava (1653 Garnet Ave.) makes a refreshing cucumber tomato gazpacho. A classic in Spanish cuisine, gazpacho is a cold soup made of raw, blended vegetables. Upon my first sip, I noted the cool cucumber in the soup and intense flavors from the raw tomato and spices. If it gets too monotonous, the gazpacho can always be used as dipping sauce.

The seasonal veggie nigiri flight at new vegan sushi joint NoW Sushi (3852 Mission Blvd.) was a more satisfying dish. After finishing a small bowl of fermented veggies, I started on a nigiri flight that included asparagus grilled with olive oil and salt wrapped with a nori seatbelt; flash-fried shiitake mushrooms tossed in miso paste served gunkan (wrapped in nori); lightly cooked and seasoned eggplant finished with sweet soy glaze; spicy “tuna” made from wheat and tofu served gunkan, and; an inari pocket wrapped with a kanpyo (sometimes spelled “kampyo,” a type of gourd) bow tie and drizzled with almond butter. The asparagus nigiri was fantastic, but the inari (almond butter + inari = game changer) was my favorite—it was grilled just right and flavorful despite simple ingredients.

× Expand Veggie nigiri flight at NoW Sushi

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (901 Bayfront Court, Ste. 105) mostly specializes in high-end steaks, but the San Diego location has a roasted heirloom cauliflower steak side dish. Executive chef Brian Christman says it was developed to be “big and bold” and that he wanted it to be “exciting and craveable.”

The cauliflower is trimmed to resemble a steak, then blanched, rubbed with olive oil, roasted and brushed with mint chimichurri post-roast. It’s topped with grilled asparagus, sweet soy tossed farro, and roasted shiitake mushrooms that are also coated with sweet soy. It’s then plated with drizzles of tomato vinaigrette. The mint chimichurri and sweet soy transformed the normally bland cauliflower into the big and bold dish that Christman described. The cauliflower had the right amount of chew and mushrooms and asparagus added more welcome piquant tastes that pair nicely with a Chardonnay.

Ratatouille Empanadas at Empanada Kitchen (819 C St.) might also impress vegetarians. Co-owner Matias Rigali says Empanada Kitchen’s take on the savory pastries are healthier than those in his native Argentina as they are baked instead of fried. Its Ratatouille Empanada is the sole vegan option.

“[Ratatouille is] roasted vegetables,” says Rigali. “In the case of this recipe, the origin was a French recipe. I obviously had to simplify certain things to make it more viable. But I did have the basic ingredients... eggplant, zucchini, red bell peppers, garlic, onions and tomatoes.”

Eggplant and tomato flavors dominated the Ratatouille empanada, and their textures made for a juicy bite. Its crescent shaped crust had a consistency between pie crust and bread—a little flaky yet chewy. I was reminded of ratatouille I’ve had at French restaurants but found it more exciting in empanada form. Bon appétit.