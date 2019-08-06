Heavy starch

× Expand Photos by Julia Dixon Evans Hearts of Palm at Kindred

Even though they’re everywhere, starches are a bit of a mystery. All starches are carbs but not all carbs are starches? Science, blah blah blah, all you need to know is that starches are delicious, filling and more surprising than I ever realized. Globally, starches tend to be common staple crops such as corn, chickpeas, cassava and potatoes. These foods take on the vessel role that is often relegated to bready carbs in the U.S.

Cassava, for example, is a hardy plant that can withstand poor growing conditions and is thus a staple in the more arid parts of the world. I tried the sombe, a brothy cassava leaf stew at Flavors of East Africa (2322 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park, where it’s generally served as a side dish with fish or meat. Alone, it tasted bitter, with the consistency and oiliness of the greens in a pot of gumbo, but it transformed when shoveled together with creamy lentil stew (dengu), rice (wali), the hominy cake (ugali) and a torn-off piece of unleavened bread.

Best described as a polenta-like crust or bread made from chickpea flour or mashed chickpeas, the farinata flatbread in the hearts of palm appetizer at Kindred (1503 30th St., South Park) in South Park is more reminiscent of a soft-formed cake than a flatbread. Sliced thick and layered with a tangy aioli, creamy hearts of palm, cilantro, thin radishes and sprinkles of crumbled crispy trumpet mushrooms, the dish is more of a fork food than toast. Still, it’s filling, flavorful and delightfully unexpected.

× Expand Harissa corn at Donna Jean

Clever takes on elote are everywhere right now, with twists on the traditional seasoned Mexican street corn popping up at even non-Mexican restaurants. At Donna Jean, a plant-based sit-down joint (2949 Fifth Ave.) in Bankers Hill, the harissa corn dish is beautifully plated, with charred, sliced cobs piled with cabbage, onion, fennel and a zesty yogurt drizzle. But with the kernels still attached to the cob core, I had no idea how to proceed. I picked up a saucy piece with my hands, gnawed the kernels off and licked my fingertips. When the server returned, I asked how I was supposed to eat it. “Just like that,” she said. “Or... with a fork.” And as she walked away, she added, “If you need another napkin, just let me know!”

Perfectly seasoned, grilled to a golden crisp and tossed with firm, grilled tofu crumbles and mushrooms, the tofu, potato and mushroom burrito at Pokéz Mexican Restaurant & Vegetarian Cuisine (947 E St.) in Downtown is a crowd pleaser and the reason I have literally never tried anything else on the extensive Pokez menu. On a recent trip, however, I opted for the taco with the same ingredients, which was topped with fresh pico de gallo and shredded lettuce. The thick, warm corn tortilla was stuffed to the brim and I left feeling as if I may have a new favorite.

The loaded “super fries” options at WhipHand (935 J St.) in the Gaslamp are impressive. I opted for the Impossible Superfries, which are loaded with a thick, mellow cashew cheese sauce, roasted seasonal veggies and large crumbles of the trendy vegan Impossible burger. The burger pieces were charred and crispy, and with the seemingly random (but welcomed) inclusion of vegetables. And just like that, my (and everyone else’s, really) go-to drinking snack of French fries was suddenly a well-balanced plate and nutritious meal.