Hog heaven

The versatility of pork is astounding. It can be served in a taco, stuffed in a dumpling, placed between a bun or served cold. It is the most commonly consumed type of meat in the world and the way it is prepared, presented and cooked differs from region to region.

For example, dinuguan is a Filipino savory stew made from pig offal and pig blood with vinegar, chili and garlic. Its thick black appearance is definitely not a selling point, but it’s worth trying at least once. I decided to try the stew as it’s prepared at Tita’s Kitchenette (2720 E Plaza Blvd. Ste. E) in National City. The dinuguan is served in a bowl filled to the very top then covered in layers of cellophane to keep it from spilling out. The meat is incredibly tender and the blood stew itself is rich with flavor from the chili and garlic. I ordered a side of steamed rice (shoutout to CityBeat’s art director for the pro tip) but it’s also commonly served with puto, a Filipino rice cake.

At Pozolería Doña María (1660 Broadway) I found an appetizer and dish that I had never tried before: pickled pig’s feet. The appetizer is popular in Mexican and Chinese cuisine, and at Doña María’s, the manitas de puerco are slimy, cold and delicious. The consistency of pickled pig’s feet is almost jello-like but thicker and with little round bones inside. The pig’s feet are soaked in vinegar and go well with lime juice and hot sauce on top. Those not ready to dive in feet first, the Chula Vista eatery also has pig’s feet tostadas. The meat is boneless, cut up in pieces and served on a tostada with avocado, salsa and cheese.

Rather than try a new take on carnitas tacos, I gave pork sugo a try at Trust Restaurant (3752 Park Blvd. Ste. 105) in Hillcrest. Pork Sugo is an Italian dish of slow-cooked pork shoulder served on pasta. At Trust, it’s served over polenta, cornmeal served as porridge, and topped with fried sage. The meat itself was well-seasoned and had somewhat of a spicy kick to it but it was all balanced with the polenta.

When it comes to bacon, I found an interesting take in the most unexpected of places: Sabuku Sushi (3027 Adams Ave.) in Normal Heights. Its chefs have gained some attention from the Travel Channel for their clever bacon rolls so I tried the So Cals a Bacon, basically a California roll but with bacon. At first, I must admit the combination of bacon and cold sushi took me by surprise but after the second roll, I was hooked. I also tried their famous When Pigs Fry Roll, a fried roll with bacon, spicy tuna and asparagus inside.

My favorite take on pork, however, was the Kurobuta Pork XiaoLongBao (XLB) at Din Tai Fung (4301 La Jolla Village Drive, Ste. 2000) located inside Westfield UTC. Also known as soup dumplings, Kurobuta Pork XLBs were brought to the table inside a steaming basket. The waiter mixed soy sauce, ginger and vinegar, and kindly walked me through the process of eating a soup dumpling. The pork is shaped into a small meatball and absorbs the savory flavors of the hot soup. It’s hog heaven, indeed.