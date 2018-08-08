IF and not only IF

× Expand Photo by Aaryn belfer Yum Yum Donuts

With the exception of my sex-drugs-and-rock-n-roll twenties, I’ve spent my adult life managing my health with lots of exercise, water and enough shop-the-perimeter foods that when I eventually binged on chips and Tostitos Salsa Con Queso, it wasn’t that big of a deal. Life was good back then: I had a metabolism and a president who used sentences with subject-and-verb agreement.

But then menopause hit and Chief Babyfingers happened and lo! Lordy! What in the absolute fuck?

In an effort to get my gut clean and maybe shrink the waistline a smidge, I joined a fitness program that combines particular kinds of exercise with Intermittent Fasting (IF) and the counting of macronutrients (macros), the energy-giving components of food. It sounds complicated and I’m not going to lie, there is definitely a learning curve here. But since you don’t eat until noon each day, you only have to deal with macro-counting between the hours of noon and 8 p.m.

Before the feeding window is thrown open, however, I need my caffeine. For this, I like Communal Coffee (2335 University Ave.) in North Park. If I have to be in a place that serves delicious food without enjoying any of that delicious food, the environment at least better be pleasant and the music good. There, I can settle in to sip a black coffee—and later, a lavender grey tea or three—and pretend I’m not simmering in jealousy at the young’uns around me devouring their avocado toast. Yes, it’s still a thing.

As the clock strikes noon, it’s off to the trough. The number of allowable macros varies by day and it’s harder than you might think to hit your target goal on regular days. The Kebab Shop (1570 Camino de la Reina) in Mission Valley has lots of options, though, as this is a paint-by-numbers sorta spot. On a low macro day, I can pick a protein and two sides that don’t involve too many carbs. I like the lamb, tabouli and Greek salad (I skip the dressing and opt for lemon and olive oil instead). On a regular macro day, I might go for a chicken kebab, cucumber dill and pita with hummus, as well as one of its craft sauces.

I do love a little strange in my life and that is where Jyoti-Bihanga (3351 Adams Ave.) in Normal Heights comes in. This cultish spot features non-Indian women swirling about in beautiful saris as sinewy zombie men with a combined average resting heart rate of seven take your order. There is much to unpack here in this place, but it offers some of the best affordable vegetarian and vegan food in the city. I am singularly devoted to the Infinite Blue salad with added avocado.

Finally, with all the rules and regulations of the IF+macro feeding regimen (I refuse to call it a diet) comes the Holy Grail of days: Treat Day. Every Saturday, I get to eat some decadent morsel without guilt or shame, and boy do I know how to live. My choice is often a maple bar or an old-fashioned donut from Yum Yum Donuts (7550 El Cajon Blvd, College Area). I know it’s on trend to pay $4 for a gourmet donut, but that is ridiculous. REE. DICK. U. LUS. Yum Yum’s prices can’t be beat and you’re just stupid if you pay caviar prices for deep fried dreams.