Just desserts

Sugar was that part of the food pyramid our teachers always told us to avoid, which simply made it all the more enticing. From the moment we were cognizant of taste, sweetness has always been the most preferable of the five receptors on our tongues.

What’s more, the whole concept of desserts, instilled in us from a young age, is quite bizarre. It’s like saying, if you eat as much as you can, you will be rewarded with something that’s even more gluttonous. And while there is no definitive list of the best desserts and sweet spots in San Diego, I would like to take this moment to maybe introduce readers to a few under-the-radar places where they may find something that is not the typical treat.

I’ve always been more partial to candy over cakes and other desserts. I love going to candy shops and loading up on exotic, international treats and old-school candies I thought were discontinued a long time ago. For example, did anyone know they still made Zagnuts? Well, they can still be found at Cousin’s Candy Shop (2711 San Diego Ave.) in Old Town, along with a bevy of other vintage candies waiting to be rediscovered. For more exotic treats, I like to peruse the Asian candy aisles at Zion Market (7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.) or the British treats at Shakespeare Corner Shoppe (3719 India St.) for Jaffa Cakes and Violet Crumbles (the best candy bar in the world—fight me).

Nestled right next to a Souplantation in Mira Mesa—as if calling out to the pre-diabetic masses—3Ten Churrobar (8111 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste B) has had lines out the door since opening a few months ago and for good reason. At 3Ten, patrons have the choice to order from six varieties of churros or from nearly churro-and-ice cream combos. I tried almost all of them and highly recommend the “Unicorn Oops” (cotton candy ice cream served with rainbow sprinkled churros, chocolate bits and a purple chocolate syrup drizzle) and the Fortune Cookie (matcha ice cream served with coconut churos, and bits of mochi, fortune cookie and strawberry Pockys).

We often think of delis as not the ideal place to grab desserts, but I’d argue it’s worth grabbing a number at DZ Akin’s (6930 Alvarado Road) in the College Area to grab some macaroons, strudels and a black-and-white cookie (look to the cookie!). For the best German chocolate cake in town, head north to Carlsbad for the hidden gem that is Tip Top Meats (6118 Paseo Del Norte).

And look, when it comes to sugar, I can think of no better representation of the joys of sugar than crème bruleè. It’s as if the creator said to themselves, “Sacré bleu! This sugary custard is good, but it could be really good with some toasty, crunchy sugar on top!” This is assuming it was originally a French creation in the first place, but I love crème bruleè. If it’s on the menu, I’ll order it. I recently had the pleasure of trying pastry chef Elisabeth Woesle’s classic take on a crème bruleè, which is served with lavender cookies at Morada at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (5951 Linea Del Cielo). Woesle’s dessert is so popular that the Inn recently began using it for the brunchtime crème bruleè French toast. Right… cause good wasn’t good enough.