Nuts and berries

In my early 20s, I turned to veganism as a sustainable alternative to America’s animal-based diet—which, on average, requires more natural resources than a plant-based diet—but vegan convenience foods can be far from sustainable. Fake meats made of “super-crops,” shipped from all over? Probably not what my young environmentalist heart had in mind.

And, despite farms being, y’know, full of vegetables, locally sourced cuisine sometimes only includes a small side of “local greens” like a vegan afterthought. Substantial local vegan dishes are hard to find, but I am up for the challenge.

Anthem Vegan (2611 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park is an impressive first stop. It unceremoniously sources almost all its produce locally. The tortillas are locally made, and the soy products are fermented right here at San Diego Soy Dairy. Even the potatoes, according to owner Patrick Murray, hail from California’s central valley.

“At least it isn’t Idaho,” he says. He suggests the Citrus Beet Salad, which is 100 percent locally-sourced and one of his favorites. I generally skip over salads, as they are historically the only (mediocre) options for vegans, but this dish delivers. Golden and red beets, roasted and still warm, sit atop a bed of local baby kale, with sliced oranges and grapefruit. A mellow lemon vinaigrette dressing is a nice contrast to the tartness of the fruit, and it doesn’t overwhelm the soft beets. It’s surprisingly filling for a salad without a traditional animal substitute.

Panama 66 (1450 El Prado) inside Balboa Park has specials crafted from current market finds (like an indulgent vegan Sage Mountain Farms donut peach sorbet with coconut cream and fresh berries). Dessert isn’t lunch, so I opt for the Smokey Tempeh Sandwich from Panama’s standard menu. Grilled local summer squash is layered over thick-sliced, crispy tempeh (made by San Diego Soy Dairy), with a bed of dressed mixed greens and pea sprouts, all served on a soft, golden Bread & Cie focaccia. The creamy sunflower herb spread is the sandwich’s shining star, and this dish feels like neither a consolation prize nor a vegan approximation of a meat sandwich. I top it off with the not-too-sweet peach sorbet, all while overlooking SDMA’s pretty sculpture garden. If this is going to be my carbon footprint, it’s a lovely place to tread.

The vegan nachos at Red Door (741 W. Washington St.) in Mission Hills are only available at lunch, brunch and happy hour, but if life has to revolve around these nachos, then dinner is overrated anyway. A heaping bowl of fresh, paprika-dusted tortilla chips is drizzled with cashew sauce (the “cheese”), whole black beans, and a local, seasonal pico de gallo made with produce from Fallbrook Farms. The sauce is rich, with a prominent smoked chipotle edge to it. Much of the food at Red Door is relatively meat-heavy, but these nachos feel whole and unprocessed even with a cashew “cheese.” Despite its simplicity (not even a guac!), the dish is satisfying.

Tempeh has graced vegan menus for decades, but it's no wonder: It's versatile, fermented, and not super processed. At City Heights' Nate's Garden Grill (3120 Euclid Ave.), the "TLTA" sandwich has sliced, plain-grilled organic tempeh, as well as buttery lettuce, stacks of sliced tomato and avocado, and Vegenaise nestled between the absolute best slices of grilled sourdough (from Bread & Cie) I've ever tasted. It's perhaps a bit too simple, and maybe I don't eat enough sandwiches because I fall in love anyway. I appreciate how it doesn't feel like a fake BLT, even though it's trying to be one. If it's a busy Tuesday night at Nate's, there will be live music drifting in from the patio. I feel like I'm in a bad Portlandia episode, interrupting dinner service to ask exactly where all the ingredients came from, but I'm rewarded: Much of Nate's produce currently comes from Second Chance Youth Garden, a City Heights-based nonprofit. Sandwich such goodness in some of that bread, and I'm happy.