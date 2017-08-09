Pros and condiments

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Encontro North Park’s lamb sausage

When I was in fourth grade, I was chosen to be in some sort of special, extracurricular project. I can’t even remember what the project entailed, but I remember it was such an honor that the teacher who led the group bought all the students a cheeseburger from McDonald’s. It was supposed to be a treat.

Now, my parents knew that I was a picky eater, so—unbeknownst to me—they always ordered me plain cheeseburgers (meat, cheese, bun) to avoid food drama. Up to that point, plain cheeseburgers were all I knew. So, I reached into that greasy McDonald’s bag like the rest of the other kids, excited for my “treat.”

I bit down. Ketchup, mustard and pickle filled my mouth. I stopped chewing. I held that piece of burger in the side of my mouth for nearly half an hour until finally choking it down. Since then, I’ve sworn off the big three condiments: ketchup, mustard and mayo (mayo was out after a ham sandwich bite).

For this issue, I figured I’d try to find some variations on the big three, hoping that they wouldn’t give me a second go-around on the ol’ trauma train.

Mustard: There’s little anyone could do to get me to eat mustard and that’s too bad, because I love hot dogs, sausages and brats. Still, there are few opportunities for me to eat them without looking like a toddler. Encontro North Park’s (3001 University Ave.) lamb sausage has my back, though. The spicy meat is slathered with a cool, tangy tzatziki sauce and mint leaves—which provides a nice counterbalance to the spicy meat. The whole thing is nestled in a deliciously crusty roll peppered with cornmeal. I know the tzatziki is not even close to being mustard, but it afforded the opportunity to eat a sausage like a grown-up. It was damn good, too.

Mayo: I don’t think I’m being too unreasonable about my hatred of mayo—even condiment lovers seem to regard it as a necessary evil. Like, who loves mayo? (Well, Mormons do. Having grown up in Utah, I can testify to that). Aioli, on the other hand, is a fine substitute for mayo even if it’s just a fancier name for mayo. At least it’s trying to have flavor. The b.g.p. from Big Front Door (4135 Park Blvd., Hillcrest), for example, has recently become my favorite sandwich in San Diego. It has roast beef, gouda, red onions and pepperoncinis, and is topped with a healthy dose of spicy chipotle aioli. The heat is a perfect complement to the beef, and makes every bite taste like a savory firecracker.

Ketchup: Look, I’m sorry, world—I just don’t like ketchup. It’s too sweet and it looks like blood. People kept telling me to try the ketchup at Soda and Swine (2943 Adams Ave., University Heights), because “it’s not too ketchupy.” It’s not really ketchup, but a tangy, chipotle barbecue sauce, which tastes like ketchup. So I tried it, and yeah, it was too ketchupy for my tastes. Plus, I don’t like it when foods confuse me—is it ketchup? Is it barbecue sauce? In the end, however, the fries at Soda and Swine are great without condiments—crispy, salty and covered in garlic. Naked, just as God intended.