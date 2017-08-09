Save the trauma

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Karl Strauss Brewing Company’s mac & cheese

Compared to other writers—who ate bugs, face meat and even jellyfish—my choices for this issue may seem dull. But I faced a different sort of challenge: to overcome my dislike of foods that I’ve had somewhat traumatic experiences with in the past. After truly horrible gastrointestinal encounters involving all of these items, I had avoided them for years. That is… until now.

Mac and cheese: The last time I ate mac and cheese, I experienced the deepest, gastrointestinal betrayal of my life. I got an internal staph infection (similar to food poisoning) from eating ill-prepared mac and cheese at a large event. Six people went to the hospital after eating it. To remedy this deep-seated aversion, I went to Karl Strauss Brewing Company (1157 Columbia St., Downtown), which, although it’s best known as a brewery, boasts mac and cheese offerings that the menu claims “could quite possibly change your life.” I hoped so. Dishes are made with gorgonzola, gruyere, cheddar cheese and parmesan breadcrumbs, with options to add bacon, ham, veggies, or chicken. I went for “The Norm,” a no-frills take on the classic comfort food. It’s rich, hearty and just generally delicious. Minus some minor flashbacks, I had no problem enjoying this dish. It also pairs nicely with the Columbia Street Amber or the Red Trolley Ale.

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Costa Brava’s gazpacho

Gazpacho: When I was younger, I went to a restaurant with some family friends, and some well-intentioned adult ordered me gazpacho and said I’d like it. I was too anxious to tell anyone that I didn’t like it, so I ate the whole thing and then threw it up a few hours later. But since it’s been over a decade, I figured I’d try again. I went to Costa Brava (1653 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach), a Spanish restaurant where the gazpacho gets great reviews. The main ingredient is tomato, accompanied by cucumber, bell pepper, green onion and garlic, all pureed together into a cold soup. They tossed some extra cucumbers on top, which added a nice refreshing crunch. Thankfully, I didn’t get sick this time around, but I’m sorry to say that gazpacho still isn’t for me. Even when it’s done well, as it was here, I couldn’t enjoy this dish. The grainy texture of blended tomatoes reminded me vaguely of oatmeal, and the garlic was a little too overpowering for my taste buds.

Strawberry ice cream: A classic and familiar tale: kid eats too much strawberry ice cream, kid pukes strawberry ice cream, kid avoids strawberry ice cream well into adulthood. San Diego has many options when it comes to good ice cream, but I headed to Herb and Wood (2210 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy). It had a strawberry, lavender and honey sorbetto that literally made me say “whoa” when I took a bite. Dishes with lavender are oftentimes more about the aesthetic than the taste, but the lavender flavor is strong here—and it’s good. Still, ice cream and sorbetto are technically different, so in the interest of accurately re-creating my experience, I headed to Hammond’s, (3077 University Ave., North Park) which boasts “super premium” ice cream, and ordered a scoop of the strawberry. It was exactly what ice cream should be: creamy, smooth, and not overly sweet.