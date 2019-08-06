Sheep happens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cusp Dining and Drinks Rack of lamb at Cusp Dining and Drinks

Lamb is a protein I’ve only truly grown to love in the last year or so. I’m a die-hard beef enthusiast, but I used to write lamb off as “too gamey.” Because my food-writing career has given me the opportunity to taste meat that is truly gamey (like elk, moose and various woodland creatures), I’ve realized that throwing lamb in the same category is not only inaccurate, it’s a cop-out. I was just looking for an excuse to eat more beef.

Thanks to a dish in the Valle de Guadalupe, I’m forever sold on lamb as one of my favorite proteins. That’s where I found La Cocina de Doña Esthela’s (Ranchos San Marcos, El Porvenir, Ejido) famous borrego tatemado (fire-roasted lamb), which is easily one of the most decadent breakfast treats around. But at the swanky Bruma hotel’s flagship restaurant, Fauna (Carretera Ensenada, Tecate km #73), there exists a crunch-yet-juicy borrego tatemado that is decadent and transcendent. Saying it’s a product of the sum of its individually perfect parts hardly does it justice.

Closer to home in San Diego, City Heights’ El Borrego (4280 El Cajon Blvd.) is one of the best spots for lamb, especially when it comes to Mexican dining. To experience the full spectacle, arriving on Sunday is a must, but come prepared to wait. El Borrego’s lamb barbacoa feast is slow-cooked for eight hours and can be ordered in tacos, platters or on sopes. They cook it Hidalgo-style, which means it isn’t cooked with any chiles or chile pastes so make sure the consomme is served alongside it.

Another borrego taco can be found at City Tacos in North Park and La Mesa. Their version includes pulled lamb with wild mushrooms, cotija cheese, tomato, cilantro and is topped off with fried leeks, which give it a good crunch. A quick hit of chipotle oil sends it over the top.

But apart from Mexican dishes, there are other places in San Diego where lamb arguably shines the brightest. But a donut joint? Little Italy’s Devil’s Dozens Donut Shop (2001 Kettner Blvd.), which is part of the SDCM Restaurant group, recently released a lunch menu. On it is a succulent lamb gyro with yogurt, tomato, pickled red onion and cucumber. Even better, they purchase the lamb from a farm in Sonoma County.

Hillcrest’s Et Voilà! French Bistro (3015 Adams Ave.) has a Faux Filet D’agneau En Croute De Cresson on the menu, which is a Colorado lamb top sirloin with roasted fingerlings, confit baby fennel and finished off with mint-chimichurri sauce. The lamb is incredibly tender, juicy and cooked to perfection.

La Jolla’s Cusp Dining and Drinks (7955 La Jolla Shores Drive) has a new summer menu that features a rack of lamb with mole rojo, masa dumplings, summer squash and corn. It’s a Mexican-inspired dish that takes a weaker mole and pairs it with a more strongly flavored meat. I’ve never had lamb and mole before, and I was happy for the new contrast.

Finally, Lemon Grove’s homey Italian bistro, Giardino (8131 Broadway) has a delicious rack of lamb, a classic dish I’m always happy to see on my plate. I like that Giardino is off the beaten restaurant path in San Diego and find it worth the drive from time to time.