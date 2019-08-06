The other food group

When it comes to food, one of the subjects nearest and dearest to my heart is the fat category. I’ve often said that even though I love meat, I could probably go vegetarian, but never vegan because of my love of butter.

One of the most buzzed-about slabs of the good stuff is made by Jack Ford of Taj Farms, which is not-so-secretly supplying some of San Diego’s best chefs with its special sheep’s milk cheese. Ford makes a cultured butter, which differs from regular butter because bacteria and buttermilk are added, giving the final product a tangier taste and a unique bouquet, thanks to the lactic acid created in the culturing process.

× Expand Photo by James Tran Temecula olive oil

After that, Ford hand-separates the cream and inculcates it with sheep’s yogurt. He lets it bloom for several days, after which he whips it into butter. The whole process, from the animal to where it’s consumed, is entirely local. Current enthusiasts include local chefs Drew Deckman (Deckman’s en el Mogor), Jeff Jackson (The Lodge at Torrey Pines) and Tim Kolanko (Urban Kitchen Group). Because the butter is handmade and relatively scarce, these chefs mainly use it for special dinners and not on the standard menus.

It was harder to find chefs who actually use handmade butter during regular service at their restaurants. The Trust restaurant group, which is helmed by chef Brad Wise, does just that at its two higher-end properties, Trust in Hillcrest (3752 Park Blvd.), and Fort Oak (1011 Fort Stockton Drive) in Mission Hills.

Though labor-intensive for a full-service kitchen, Wise says using handmade butter is rewarding, especially when paired with their house-made sourdough bread (having scarfed it down dozens of times, I concur). He starts with high-quality heavy cream and either buttermilk or yogurt (for the cultures) and lets it sit for 28 to 36 hours in a dry, 70-80 degree environment. He then mixes it in a standing mixer until the whey separates from the fats.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jack Ford Jack Ford butter at Taj Farms

Once that happens, he and his team hang it in the walk-in fridge for 24-hours to let any remaining whey dry out. Finally, the remaining mixture is whipped until light and fluffy, and then seasoned with local sea salt. Wise thinks that made-from-scratch ingredients allow for tweaks and finesse, which usually result in a better flavor.

While handmade butter is admittedly my kryptonite, I’m also an olive oil enthusiast. I mainly cook with extra virgin olive oil, owing to my roots growing up Italian-American and having previously lived in southern Europe. One local company, Temecula Olive Oil Company (28653 Old Town Front St.) has made it big and its products are used in plenty of local commercial and home kitchens.

Besides guzzling the oil, one of the best ways to experience it is to visit the ranch itself. I had the pleasure of attending a dinner in the olive tree groves once, and it was a magical experience especially since I was surrounded with good food. The ranch’s team will take visitors through a spin of the property and their operations that begins with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting. Best of all, it costs just $20.