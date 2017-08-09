Tijuana tastes

× Expand Photo by Vitta Oliveri La Oaxaquena’s empanada de huitlacoche

If growing up in Tijuana has proven anything to me, it’s that Mexicans can be resourceful when it comes to cuisine. I’ve always been impressed with the sheer ingenuity it took to think to make drinks from leftover tortilla dough or turn worms and mold into a delicacy. It’s proof that our food is about much more than taste. As many locals already know, there is much more to Mexican cuisine than tacos, but there’s also cultural dishes that remain unknown or simply unappetizing. But eating the ones below, I realized my ancestors were finding ways to incorporate natural resources in every bite.

Tejuino: Known as the “drink of the gods” by the Nahua people, Tejuino has been historically served at festivities or social gatherings. Now, the refreshment has become so popular around the states of Mexico that it can be found in various plazas, parks and markets, such as Tijuana’s famous Mercado Hidalgo in a cart called Tejuinos Estilo Jalisco (Blvd. Sánchez Taboada 9351, Tijuana). The drink is made by mixing corn dough—often the same used for tortillas—with whole cane sugar. The ingredients are then boiled together leaving a thick liquid to ferment. Though it contains no booze, the result has the pungent smell of alcohol and is accented by lemon ice cream and whole grain salt. There’s a feeling of fullness after one glass and it can even cure an upset stomach. Ever since I tried Tejuino, years ago, my palate begs for more, especially on a hot day, as it dually satisfies both the sweet and salty cravings that often come with the heat.

Huitlacoche: Huitlacoche is a fungus that grows in corn and is considered a delicacy in Mexico. Originally co-opted from Aztec cuisine, huitlacoche comes from the southern states of Mexico and, locally, the dish can be found in La Oaxaquena (Blvd. Sanchez Taboada No. 935, Tijuana). The restaurant prepares the huitlacoche by stewing it with tomatoes, onion, chile and corn. It manages to smell both like a freshly cooked meal and leftovers forgotten in the car long ago. The fungus is blue, but cooking it in heat gives it its signature black color, and the moldy texture tastes like a combination of Portobello mushrooms and dirt. Huitlacoche is usually served inside quesadillas, empanadas or omelets and is mildly spicy. It does not matter how much love goes into the handmade tortilla or the cheese; it’s the mold that demands attention in every bite.

× Expand Photo by Vitta Oliveri La Diferencia’s gusanos de maguey

Gusanos de Maguey: Ever see a worm crawling on the sidewalk and wonder about its taste? Yeah, me neither. Gusanos de Maguey dates back to pre-Hispanic times and is a dish that contains loads of protein. It can be found at La Diferencia (Boulevard Sanchez Taboada in the Zona Rio, Tijuana), an upscale, traditional Mexican restaurant. This dish is only served during the months of May, June and July (they serve the red and white variety of worms) because the worms are seasonal. I was informed that the worm is conserved dead and then put on the fryer with salt leaving only the shell. They are then served with guacamole and handmade blue corn tortillas. The result has a unique, oily aftertaste and was a lot like biting into hard candy because of the crunchiness. I can’t say I’d like to try them again anytime soon, but it was definitely an experience of mixed emotions.