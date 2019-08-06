× Expand Photos by Michael A. Gardiner Roasted bone marrow at Raîces Restaurante

Two of the most memorable advertising campaigns of all time involve beef. There’s the Beef Industry Council’s “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign, and there’s the unforgettable occurrence during the 1984 Presidential Primary debates when in a takeoff on a Wendy’s ad blitz, Walter Mondale repeatedly asked his primary challenger, Gary Hart, “Where’s the beef?” Hart never quite successfully answered that question. I’m here to do so.

Top shelf steakhouse cuts usually come to mind when diners think about beef. There may be no better example in town than the dry-aged porterhouse at Born & Raised (1909 India St.) in Little Italy. One clue that’s the dish to get is the glass-enclosed dry-aging room visible at the dining room’s apex. It’s cool to debate whether moisture evaporation or enzymatic changes account for the flavor improvement in dry-aged meat but what isn’t debatable is the improvement itself.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Balboa Burger at The Balboa Bar & Grill (1863 Fifth Ave.) in Bankers Hill and its twin, the Standard Burger at Sister Ray’s (549 25th St.) in Sherman Heights. Both of these burgers are ones I’ve described previously as “everything a hamburger should be and nothing it really doesn’t need to be.” That is, there’s nothing fancy about these two slightly different takes on the theme. What they are, though, is the essence of simple, honest, beefy burger goodness.

× Expand Picasa The Balboa Burger

Sonoran beef is some of the best in the world and carne asada is one of the most familiar Mexican dishes in Southern California. There may be no better version than the tacos perrones at Tacos El Yaqui (Mar del Norte 115 22710) in Rosarito. Its flour tortillas are filled with cheese and cooked briefly on the flat top before being filled with guacamole, pinto beans, chopped white onion, fresh cilantro a bit of salsa and carne asada (from Sonoran arrachera) grilled over mesquite wood.

One of the more interesting and elevated beef dishes in the region is from Raíces Restaurante Baja Internacional Cuisine (Carretera Libre Tijuana-Ensenada Km 44.5 22712) in Puerto Nuevo. It’s a high-wire act starring rich, roasted bone marrow, the smoky flavors of onion ash and a slightly acidic salsa of charred tomatillo, jalapeño and poblano chiles along with avocado. Somehow it all stays in balance and manages to show a different side of beef.

But there may be no better way to enjoy the spectrum of beef’s flavors than at Korean barbecue. One of the best places to do so is Gen Korean BBQ (10765 Westview Parkway) in Mira Mesa. Korean barbecue is, of course, meats (either in their simple, unadorned states or marinated in the kitchen) that are grilled by the customer at the table. Gen offers a number of beef options ranging from top sirloin steak to thinly sliced beef brisket, short plate (belly), bulgogi, Hawaiian-marinated steak and the ever-popular small intestine. The marinated versions are wonderful, but it’s those unadorned ones that best show the range and wonder of beef. And those intestines are, believe it or not, the tastiest of them all.

Whether the “it’s what’s for dinner” ad campaign tapped into America’s deep love of beef, the reasons for that love are richly evidenced by these six restaurants and their varied approaches to the ingredient. Where Gary Hart had no such answer to the “where’s the beef?” question, our region has plenty.