Rafter returns with 12 new albums

Picture shimmering hi-hats from a vintage drum machine. Luminescent organs bubbling like a jet in a jacuzzi. Over this gentle, lo-fi backdrop, Rafter Roberts coos a lullaby of modern anxiety: “The few hours you have / Slip away from you / You can’t make it last / The hours pass.”

The song is “Scalability Anxiety,” and it comes off Rafter’s new album, Rhythm Box. The blissful atmosphere and resigned lyrics speak to the realities of life in a society dominated by career goals, family expectations and digital algorithms. If Malcolm Gladwell once wrote that it takes 10 years to master your craft, it’s also true that it gets harder to start achieving your dreams the older you get.

With his latest project, though, Rafter stares mortality in the face and declares: fuck you!

Rhythm Box is the first of 12(!) full-length albums that Rafter (who performs under his first name) plans to release over the next 12 months. Coming out on Rad Lazer—the label co-owned by him and wife Lizeth Santos—this massive body of work is the end result of a seemingly impossible task he took on at the beginning of 2016: to write and record an entire album each month for a year.

“It was an absurd challenge. I didn’t even expect myself to be able to keep up. But as I did it and as I kept the momentum, it was—and still is—thrilling,” Rafter says, sitting in a corner booth at Black Cat Bar, a couple blocks from the church-turned-studio space he shares with Santos and their teenage son in City Heights.

“For me, one of the major themes of being a young person in the world was trying to figure out if I was superhuman. And if so, how? Were there bounds to it?” he adds. “Most artists might make three to five albums in their lifetime. And major artists might make 10 to 30. I just felt like, what do I believe in? Can I believe in an unlimited potential and capacity?”

At the age of 43, Rafter is no spring chicken, but he’s got little to feel anxious about when it comes to his successful career. He’s worked with major artists like Sufjan Stevens and released albums that plumb everything from talk-box funk to black-metal to dub reggae. Though he hasn’t made much money on his solo endeavors (“I make hundreds of dollars every decade!” he jokes), he has secured a nest egg by writing music for TV commercials and brands.

Still, like all of us, Rafter is only human. When we meet, he looks pale and exhausted as he nurses a pint of extra-smelly IPA. His dog recently passed away, and the whole family is in mourning.

Meanwhile, the world is moving faster. The gates of technology have let loose a Biblical flood of information and data, to the point where it can feel like nothing is sacred or new anymore. For example, when Rafter brings up the topic of punk and experimental noise, he says he’s bored with it all. Whereas artists like the Sex Pistols and Japanese noise-monger Merzbow used to sound rebellious and liberating to him, now there are a million others just like them, playing the same old thing.

“The rebellion that jazz came from, the rebellion that rock came from, the rebellion that punk came from, even the rebellion that pure fucking hellish noise came from is all so established and rote and conservative at this point,” Rafter says, referring to Merzbow. “Which is really rough, because when you want that intense rebel spirit of punk and freedom and exploration and actual chaos… like, I know what I’m going to hear when I listen to a Merzbow record. It’s almost like turning on fucking Dolly Parton!”

Not everybody would agree that the best answer to this existential dilemma is an epic mp3 data dump. But there’s a lot to love about Rafter’s album-a-month goal. He wrote the songs in between his advertising gigs. Holed up in a studio workspace dubbed the Dream Hut, he’d take up an idea or specific set of instruments and push himself to work quickly and move forward.

“I just developed a habit of, like, ‘OK, well, that’s sent off to this client, so now I’m going to switch over to this record,” he says. “I think it’s up to 14 [albums] right now. But by the time it’s been 14 months, I probably will have written at least, like, six or seven more.”

The albums set to come out this year are gleeful pop nuggets run through a kaleidoscope of experimental ideas. Rhythm Box is an opus to the strangeness and struggles of daily life, cast in the lo-fi warmth of vintage organs and old-timey drum machines. Persuasion summons catchy melodies from a bevy of gongs, chimes, xylophones and snares. Alder Vaults offers up sweet ballads made from what Rafter calls a “big weird wall of blinking lights and wires.”

Everyone has the things they do to feel young, important, immortal. For Rafter, it’s chasing down these endless rabbit holes. Lucky for us, he usually comes back with something beautiful and inspired.

“I mean, you can make a record out of anything. I think that’s the thing about art that feels profound: It really is boundless,” Rafter says. “There aren’t rules. Everything else in life, there are. You have to treat the ones you love with care and kindness, or else you’ll have consequences from that. You have to do a decent job at your work, or else you’ll run out of money. But art? You can make a thing and then set it on fire, and shit on it, and then put gold and diamonds all over it, and microwave it again and again on high for three days, and that’s OK. That’s art, and that’s beautiful. Nothing else in life has that freedom to it.”