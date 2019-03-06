The cult of Tulengua

× Expand Photo by Emiliano Ledezma Amari Jordan, Alan Lilienthal and Jaime Mora

Of the many inside jokes and clever asides Amari Jordan and Alan Lilienthal share, there is one that repeats throughout our interview at a South Park coffee shop.

“He made me join a cult,” says Jordan, pointing to Lilienthal. “I always tell people, this is a cult and I was brainwashed or something. He put something in my drink.”

“That must have been a strong drink if it’s still working,” Lilienthal jokes in response.

Jordan just snaps back, as only two people with a deep musical connection could understand.

“Yeah, he’s definitely a cult leader. I’ll swear to that shit ’til the day I die.”

The “cult” in this instance is Tulengua, the bi-national, cross-border, bilingual and multi-racial hip-hop trio made up of Jordan (aka La Reina Negra), Lilienthal (aka alan lili) and Jaime Mora (aka Jimmy, aka Jimmy.thevillain). In the little over a year the group has been together, the trio has established a solid fan base not only for their music, but also for their outspokenness and support of progressive issues especially when it comes to the border. Their debut album, Baja Funk, received a lot of attention for the group’s decision to donate all profits from album streams to Border Angels, a migrant’s rights nonprofit. The group even collaborated with the nonprofit for the video and single, “Selva.”

“The idea for the group was always to have people from both sides of the most-crossed border in the world,” says Lilienthal. “To me, we’re going through this period of both borders melting because of globalization, but also nationalism is on the rise. So I was like, OK, we can be an example of this community—this higher unity that represents a borderless idea and that I think is good for our region. Music is the universal language, and as idealistic as that sounds, I genuinely believe that music can do that.”

This makes sense considering Lilienthal’s own cultural background. Originally from Mexico City, his family moved to San Diego when he was still a boy. He played in a number of local bands growing up, but says he had a restless, revolutionary spirit. When he was 21, a friend in New York City told Lilienthal about the Occupy Wall Street movement. He says he hopped on a Greyhound bus to New York the next day. After New York and a stint in the Bay Area, Lilienthal bounced around Europe trying to find his purpose before San Diego and Tijuana began calling him back.

“For some reason while I was [in Europe], Tijuana started really pulling me,” Lilienthal says. “It was like something about going back to where my great-grandparents came from, finding this sense of roots, and figuring out who I was… I really wanted to use what I’m good at to be able to help in my hometown: San Diego and Tijuana.”

Around the same time, Jordan was doing her own searching. She grew up almost entirely in San Diego and was working on a solo career as an MC before she met Lilienthal at a Wu-Tang-themed rap battle in Barrio Logan. She says the idea of joining a group, one that stood for something, was immediately appealing.

“I was looking for something in my music that was a call to action,” Jordan remembers. “When Tulengua came around, I thought that’s dope that someone’s doing that… I realized at the time I met [Lilienthal] was that I was looking for something that was going to give more of a wake-up call to everybody about some of the more serious things going on, especially in our community. I’m here and I’ve been here my whole life basically, so those are things that impact me too.”

For Lilienthal, seeing Jordan rap that night in Barrio Logan was just as much of wake-up call.

“I went to go see my friend Ric Scales battle, because he always wins,” Lilienthal recalls. “So I show up and the first round is Ric and Amari. And Amari goes first and as soon as she finishes I turned to my friend and was like, ‘Holy shit, Ric is gonna lose. Who is this person?’”

The feeling was similar when Lilienthal discovered Jaime Mora’s music two days later while searching the hashtag #Tijuana on the music-streaming platform Soundcloud.

“I reached out to him and was like, ‘Hey man, I love your beats, let’s make music together’ and he was like, ‘I don’t have a car, but if you want to come to Rosarito, I’m here,’” remembers Lilienthal “I was like, ‘OK, I’m coming.’ I’m sure he thought, ‘Yeah, sure. Some guy from San Diego who found me on SoundCloud,’ but I showed up to his house the next day and immediately it was a kind of brotherhood.”

The familial vibe was completed when all three began rehearsing together. One of the more unique elements of Tulengua is that, despite Jordan’s teasing of Lilienthal that he is a cult leader, the group does seem to have a musical democracy. Each member contributes beats, instrumentation and feedback while Jordan raps in English and Lilienthal rotates between Spanish and English. Mora has recently started contributing vocals as well, such as singing the hooks and chorus on the group’s new single, “Real.”

“We’re a young band. We’re just finding our flow. I think we’re just finding what works with us,” says Lilienthal. “It’s very collaborative now and the music is way cooler… All three of us make music, all three of us play instruments and all three of us make awesome beats.”

Another element that makes Tulengua unique to the scene might be how the group is incidentally breaking down ethnic and racial stereotypes as well. For example, one might see Lilienthal on the street and think that he’s not Mexican because of his fair skin (“most people think I’m Arabic,” he says). He acknowledges that people are often shocked when he starts to rap in Spanish at the group’s live shows.

“It’s more important than ever, because of all of Trump’s shit,” says Lilienthal. “People have a very narrow idea of what a Mexican looks like. Mexico is just as diverse as America.”

“When he starts rapping in Spanish, even if the crowd doesn’t speak Spanish, it’s like they really want to know what he’s saying,” agrees Jordan, who also surprises audiences when she plays electric guitar during Tulengua’s live shows. “And then when we perform in Mexico, even if they don’t understand me, they’re so supportive. Everyone is connecting and you can see the people you touch.”

The group plans on dropping new singles throughout the year until they drop another album, possibly in the summer, which Lilienthal says may break from the group’s more old-school hip-hop sound.

“It’s definitely not classic hip-hop and it might turn some people off, because it goes into more modern territory,” Lilienthal says. “Sometimes it goes into a little more metal, like metal beats and distorted guitars. You know, it’s just a little weirder.”

“You see, there he goes culting,” says Jordan.

“We can be the first cross-border cult,” Lilienthal says, laughing. “As long as we do positive things, I’m down with it being called a cult.”

Tulengua performs March 9 at the grand opening of Sleep Bedder’s new North Park boutique, Sommeil, as well as March 16 at Jolt ‘n’ Joe’s in the Gaslamp.