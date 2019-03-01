Suds and grub

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Gravity Heights

San Diego may be better known for our beer scene than our food scene, but that’s changing. Not only are high-end dining destinations adding more local beer to their beverage menus alongside wine and cocktails, but breweries are stepping up with some seriously impressive stuff coming out of their kitchens. Why pick one or the other?

Kairoa Brewing Company

(4601 Park Blvd., University Heights)

Kairoa’s New Zealand-inspired brewpub is one of the most ambitious projects in the quiet neighborhood overlooking Mission Valley. Everything from the fern-heavy decor to the imported hops used in many of their house-brewed beers pays homage to the Land of the Long White Cloud, and the menus for brunch and lunch/dinner are no exception. From shepherd’s pie to sausage rolls, drinkers and diners can expect a spread that would satiate even the hungriest hobbit (best washed down with plenty of New Zealand-style pilsner). kairoa.com

Bagby Beer Company (601 South Coast Hwy, Oceanside)

Oceanside’s having a moment, and at least some of the credit is due to Bagby Beer Company’s colossal compound that’s been slinging pizzas, tacos and plenty of award-winning beer since 2014. With local brewing legend Jeff Bagby at the helm of the brewhouse, the O-side spot is known for consistently innovative releases as well as less common beer styles such as weizenbocks and English-style bitters. The short rib tacos are always a safe bet, but don’t miss Bagby’s breakfast burrito bar every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. bagbybeer.com

Gravity Heights (9920 Pacific Heights Blvd., Sorrento Valley)

When beer royalty teams up with a hospitality powerhouse to launch a sprawling brewpub in San Diego, expectations will be high. But since opening Gravity Heights in early 2019, AleSmith alum Skip Virgilio and the Whisknladle Hospitality team have proven themselves up to the task. Standard pub grub is nowhere to be found, and diners will find pear and pancetta on their pizza instead of pepperoni. There’s even an elevated crab melt instead of soggy tuna. The beers shine just as brightly, with plenty of collaborations as well as classics like IPAs, blonde ales anda breakfast stout. gravityheights.com

Stone Brewing World Bistro& GardensEscondido (1999 Citracado Pkwy., Escondido)

An opulent vibe isn’t a given when it comes to beer joints, but Stone’s flagship World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido, manages to capture a high-end ambiance that remains laidback. Outside is a Shakespearean daydream, complete with water features and hideaways. Inside, wood, stone and metal marry in an imposing, but approachable decor scheme that complements the extensive beer and food menus. Their take on the Impossible Burger leaves carnivores and vegetarians content, but after a pint or two, it’s easy to remember this is the house that craft beer built. stonebrewing.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company (Multiple locations)

Karl Strauss has been in the brewpub game for 30 years, so it’s not shocking to find that they have the food and beer game down pat. From a monthly featured pairing to their famous gourmet macaroni and cheese options, Karl knows what San Diego wants. Between their rare, barrel-aged bottles, big dessert menu and plenty of rotating seasonal brews and plates, Karl Strauss’ different locations across SoCal are indisputable beacons of #sdbeer. karlstrauss.com

North Park Beer Company (3038 University Ave., North Park)

Acclaimed homebrewer Kelsey McNair encountered logistical hurdle after hurdle before finally opening North Park Beer Company’s doors in 2016, but locals and visitors agree it was worth the wait. With a sprawling mezzanine overlooking the working brewhouse and an in-house kitchen headed by MastiffSausage Company, the meat-centric plates mesh with the hop-forward beers seamlessly. While we’re partial to the Pork Nugs and pilsner, vegan options are also plentiful, as are maltier takes on craft beer to ensure every palate is accounted for. northparkbeerco.com

Amplified Ale Works (Multiple locations)

Amplified’s original kitchen and beer garden is one of the only truly craft beer-centric spots in party-prone Pacific Beach. While that location is known for Turkish fare like döner kebabs and Mediterranean cuisine such as falafel, the newer East Village outpost (dubbed “Amplified E-Vil”) also offers pizzas. All of their locations serve plenty of craft beer, ranging from porters to pale ales. Recommendation? Their Wing Wednesdays—the Lemon Habañero is sublime washed down with a crisp lager. amplifiedales.com

Half Door Brewing Company (903 Island Ave., East Village)

Within spitting distance of Petco Park is the Irish-inspired Half Door Brewing Company. Since 2015, the brewpub, situated inside a revamped turn of the 20th century house, features comfort food like bangers & mash, malt vinegar “chips,” flatbreads and pretzel bites. Most plates are great at sopping up their housemade brews, which rotate regularly and range from barleywines to schwarzbiers. Happy hour specials tend to attract the business crowd, but things really go off during baseball season, so do consider making a reservation. halfdoorbrewing.com

More to check out:

The Cork & Craft/Abnormal Beer Company, Alpine Beer Company, Pizza Port, Duck Foot East Village