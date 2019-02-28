A Year in Dining

× Expand All photos by Michael Gardiner Barrio Dogg

CityBeat food critic Michael Gardiner is as comfortable in a little known dive as he is in the newest fine-dining restaurant. Here are a few highlights from his local foodie adventures from the past year.

Barrio Dogg (2234 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan)

For Barrio Dogg , the TJ dog—like the lowriders that are a regular staple in the neighborhood—can be art. Put differently, it’s tacos done as hot dogs: wrap the dog in bacon (or don’t) then fry or grill it and pile on ingredients of your choice. Many of Barrio Dogg’s options are TJ-style takes on pre-existing dogs. The El Capone, for example, is its take on the Chicago dog and El Aleman is its German-style dog. They all work and work well. barriodogg.com

Cucina Urbana (505 Laurel St., Bankers Hill)

Cucina Urbana has a Cal-Italian sensibility that’s also affordable (no menu items over $20). While Urbana is definitely not “a pizza joint” there really is no better way to taste Urbana’s casual sophistication than in those pizzas. Try the potato, leek and prosciutto pizza with mozzarella, fennel pollen and chilies. It’s basically a vichyssoise (or, slightly more accurately, a Parmentier) soup done in pizza form. For a somewhat less exotic take on pizza try the Casalingo pepperoni and fennel sausage with mozzarella and peppadew pepper. urbankitchengroup.com

Cross Street (4403 Convoy St., Kearny Mesa)

I’ve come to believe the real reason I didn’t love chicken wings before might have been because I hadn’t yet tasted the Korean fried chicken wings at Cross Street in Kearny Mesa’s Convoy District. Korean fried chicken features a thin, crunchy, clean and non-greasy skin with a moist, savory interior. Also, chicken is seasoned after cooking, rather than before, and the batter includes both cornstarch and baking powder, giving it a lighter feel. My favorite is the Seoul Spicy, which feature a sticky-sweet sauce with a definite kick. crossstreetcnb.com

Shank & Bone (2930 University Ave., North Park)

The space at Shank & Bone is airy, open and dominated by a huge Shepard Fairey mural called “Revolution Girl.” The restaurant’s ne plus ultra is the Signature Pho: classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring bone marrow, oxtail and shank. The broth has the depth and strength of flavor that comes only from long, slow cooking of the bones (and only a tiny hint of MSG). They also do a good banh mi bo kho: essentially a cross between pho and a French Beef Bourguignon. shankandbone.com

Calozzi’sCheesesteaks (1146 Garnet Ave.Suite A, Pacific Beach)

There’s basically just one thing on Calozzi’s menu: cheesesteaks. And after trying these cheesesteaks, I probably won’t eat another unless I’m in Philly. Choose between the classic version, The Donnie (with mushrooms), The Pepper Steak (sweet bell peppers), The Pizza Steak (pizza sauce) and The Roni (pepperoni). Then pick a cheese: Cheez Whiz, American, provolone or mozzarella. But my fave might be the off-menu offering, The Kitchen Sink, a combination of The Pepper Steak and The Donnie) with provolone. calozzis.net

Himitsu (1030-G Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla)

The best sushi isn’t always the freshest. One great place to learn that is Himitsu. Take, for example, Himitsu’s salmon nigiri. It’s not fresh off a boat, and it wouldn’t be nearly as good if it were. Chef Mitsu Aihara, a Sushi Ota protégé, cures the salmon in western-style white wine (not sake) before serving it, the goal of which is to refine some of the salmon’s flavors and this results in a piece of fish better suited for sushi. himitsusd.com

Charles + Dinorah (1410 Rosecrans St., Point Loma)

Charles + Dinorah is the revamped and reimagined restaurant at the iconic Pearl Hotel, a midcentury modern masterpiece of a boutique hotel set in the heart of Point Loma. New chef Andrew Santana (ex-Campfire) and bar manager TJ Majeske offer promise to the vintage space. Santana’s most successful dishes are the starters. Try the kushiyaki, Japanese grilled meat on skewers, or the roasted fennel and beet with honey curd, puffed quinoa and smoked almonds. thepearlsd.com/dining

Terra American Bistro (7091 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa)

Located near the border of La Mesa and San Diego, Terra American Bistro’s décor features American farm imagery and trinkets and the food follows suit: a Midwest farm country eatery doing mostly well-executed comfort food with a few elevating, cheffie flourishes thrown in. Terra’s signature dish might be the pot roast braised in Karl Strauss Amber Lager, but the best main, though, is the rigatoni bolognese that uses chicken fennel sausage instead of classic Italian sausage. terrasd.com

Carve Modern Deli & Beer (8583 Aero Drive, Serra Mesa)

Carve is all about delicious, handcrafted pastrami. Owner Chris Karetas is a chef by training as well as heritage (he’s second generation in the industry) and he brings that approach to the world of deli. His hickory-smoked pastrami is nothing short of extraordinary. Carve offers two pastrami sandwiches, both excellent. In addition to the pastrami, the namesake Carve ’Strami sandwich includes thick cut maple bacon, pickles, Dijon mustard and Mornay sauce (béchamel with gruyère cheese) on a toasted bun. carvesd.com

Bistro du Marché (7437 Girard Ave., La Jolla)

After Chef Jean-Michel Diot closed his acclaimed Tapenade, he opened this eatery down the street with an emphasis on “bistronomy”—a portmanteau of “bistro” and “gastronomy”—which basically means casual fine dining that slots in somewhere between a simple bistro and traditional fine dining. Perhaps there’s nothing on Diot’s menu that gets the point across as well as his tournedos, sauce au poivre noir and frites. bistrodumarche.net

BELIEVE THE HYPE

Our critic’s picks for the best new restaurants

The Friendly (4592 30th St., North Park)

The pizza and burger joint with a ’50s diner feel is all about simple food done right. The signature order is the Dirty Flat Top Cheeseburger. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a two-patty hamburger on a standard-issue bun with less-than-extraordinary cheese and mayo. The whole thing comes together as a glorious trip to a nostalgic time and place.facebook.com/thefriendlySD

Hachi Ramen (2505 Fifth Ave.,Bankers Hill)

The best dish at Hachi is the Tan Tan, a ramen take on dan dan noodles, a fiery Sichuan classic. It is, in a sense, a trip back to the ramen’s Chinese origins. Hachi’s duck ramen is more elegant than powerful. Marinated and roasted duck breast is the star topping of this dish, and it pairs well with the chicken shoyu broth. hachiramen.com

Taste Of Denmark (142 University Ave., Hillcrest)

Upon taking a table at Taste of Denmark, each diner receives a plate of food featuring small slices of bread, pickled red cabbage and two spreads, all gratis. That that bread is absolutely glorious. While the menu is meat-heavy, the dessert menu is a must. The aebleskivers are basically pancake puffs with cardamom in all its evocative, spicy, herbal and citrusy glory. truetasteofdenmark.com

Maestoso (1040 University Ave., Hillcrest)

Maestoso specializes in contemporary Roman food with much of it served from roving dim sum-style carts. Yes, Cooks bring food to the tables, either in the old-fashioned way or on roving carts. Maestoso highlights its pastas. The tagliatelle with pork cheek is pastaperfection with modern presentation. maestoso.com

j/wata Temaki Bar (4646 Convoy St. ste. 103,Kearny Mesa)

Temaki are hand rolls, which are, traditionally, sushi rice and fillings rolled into a four-inch cone. j/wata goes totally tubular with the shape of the handrolls, insuring a proper filling-to-rice ratio all the way through the roll and a consistent flavor profile throughout. Try the negi yellowtail, or chopped hamachi with scallions. j-wata.com

Lola 55 (1290 F St., East Village)

At the end of the day, there are no tacos in town better than those at Lola 55. Two of the best tacos on the menu are carnivorous delights.The ribeye carne asada taco is a luscious, luxurious, perfectly medium rare mesquite grilled steak with crispy leeks, smoky pasillachile sauce and a blistered jalapeño salsa. The pork belly al pastor taco takes the classic combination of pork, achiote marinade with pineapple and elevates it further with a sinful slab of pork belly. lola55.com

Vistal (901 Bayfront Court, Downtown)

Located inside the downtown Intercontinental Hotel, Vistal features a drop-dead gorgeous view and Chef Amy DiBiase’s “mindfully curated coastal cuisine.” Try the pickled black cod with Persian cucumber, fennel, preserved plum, horseradish crema and malted toast. And the Snake River wagyu cheeseburger, with bread and butter pickles, is a perfectly executed burger. vistalsd.com

Tuétano Taqueria (143 San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro)

At the heart of Tuétano tacos offerings is birria (red meat slow-cooked in broth with chiles, cinnamon, clove and vinegar) and tuétano (roasted bone marrow). Curiel offers her tuétano as a side with the idea of adding a bit of the marrow to her tacos. It’s a minor stroke of brilliance that takes the birria tacos to another level.facebook.com/Tuetano-Taqueria-243409319667945

Hidden Fish (4764 Convoy St., Kearny Mesa)

San Diego’s “first omakase-only sushi restaurant.” Traditionally, omakase diners place themselves in the hands of a sushi chef who creates a menu based on the most pristine ingredients available. John Hong (aka “Chef Kappa”) (ex-Sushi Ota, ex-Bang Bang) sources product from a number of locations including Tokyo’s recently relocated Tsukiji Fish Market. Try the seared black cod with sea salt if he has it. hiddenfishsushi.com

Kangxi is Coming (4428 Convoy St., Ste. 320-330, Kearny Mesa)

The most successful dishes at this new Convoy spot tend to be Hunan, reflecting that province’s love affair with the chili pepper. The pickled pork with dried turnip features smoked bacon, rehydrated daikon and chunks of jalapeño and other chilies. The spice level was no joke. The formula work as well for the stir-fried spicy pork kidneys, which includes multiple chilies, a protein and a vegetable.