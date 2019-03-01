Brunch time!

× Expand Image courtesy of The Grass Skirt

Breakfast and brunch spots in San Diego are a dime a dozen at this point. A town that revolves around tourism and the hospitality industry, San Diego tends to have people with flexible schedules and more free time during the day than in other city. From local, intimate joints with killer food, to party spots more appropriate for downing bottomless mimosas and listening to house music, here are some of the best brunch restaurants in San Diego.

Little Lion Cafe

Sunset Cliffs’ Little Lion Cafe (1424 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.) has achieved near-cult status in the hearts of Obecians and Point Lomans, but the hype has now spread inland. It’s damn near impossible to get a table on busy weekend mornings and afternoons. Diners flock to the tiny restaurant for its creative salads and sandwiches, daily-changing eggs benedict, baked eggs with chimichurri and a full coffee menu with spritzer cocktails, as well. thelittlelioncafe.com

The MED

The MED at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel (1132 Prospect St.) has recently started serving weekday brunch in addition to its popular weekend service. Go beyond The MED standards like its popular chilaquiles, smothered cinnamon rolls, lobster rolls or the La V Burger with foie gras, and try one of the new items like a pink velvet waffle with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. daily and comes with generous ocean views and an opportunity to hang out in one of San Diego’s most iconic landmarks. lavalencia.com

The Rose

The Rose (2219 30th St.) is South Park’s most beloved wine bar and shop. Well-known for its weekday events, that include wine club meetings and pop-up events, The Rose also serves brunch on weekends, giving diners an opportunity to try dishes beyond the famous salad pie and empanadas. Of course, guests can also sip from the bar’s amazing natural wine list, featuring some clever takes on the mimosa that use lighter-bodied bubbles. therosewinebar.com

Urban Solace

Longtime North Park mainstay Urban Solace (3823 30th St.) can be credited with helping to ignite the neighborhood’s current restaurant scene. While newer, flashier restaurants have come and gone, the New Orleans-themed spot is still very popular. It recentlypivoted to emphasize breakfast and brunch, while still offering signature dinner dishes at night. Toasts, pancakes, savory egg dishes and more make up the menu, which is served daily from8 a.m. to 2 p.m. barsolace.com

Kettner Exchange

Kettner Exchange (2001 Kettner Blvd.), though one of the city’s most popular restaurants, sometimes gets a bad rap as having too much of a club vibe. The truth is that it’s one of the consistently best restaurants in San Diego, and brunch is no exception. The party reputation serves it well during these hours, as the Little Italy spot regularly brings in internationally-recognized DJs to host a variety of brunch parties. kettnerexchange.com

JRDN

With easily the best brunchtime view in San Diego, Tower 23’s waterfront restaurant, JRDN (723 Felspar St., Pacific Beach), is a well-loved brunch destination. JRDN recently debuted Bubbles and Brunch, the mechanics of which should be fairly self-explanatory. The restaurant teams up with a visiting winery, that pairs a selection of bubbles with a three-course brunch menu. Tickets tend to be around $60 and the events run every month or so. t23hotel.com

The Grass Skirt

One of the most lively and fun brunches in town is at The Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach, which hosts Tiki Brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tiki-inspired bar and restaurant offers a special menu, which includes fried rice dishes, upmarket riffs on popular fast food breakfast items and tiki cocktails made especially for brunch. A DJ provides a soundtrack heavy on yacht rock to ensure guests feel like they’re on vacation. thegrassskirt.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Med at La Valencia Hotel

Rustic Root

One of San Diego’s most notoriously bumping brunch party scenes is at Rustic Root in the Gaslamp (535 Fifth Ave.). The multi-level restaurant has a quieter downstairs dining room, but those looking to party all day know the rooftop is the spot to hit. Pro-tip: Those who can handle starting early can book a table in the downstairs dining room before 10 a.m. and will receive a complimentary bottle of bubbly to kick off their festivities. rusticroot.com

Hob Knob Hill

Leaving with a food coma is easily achievable at Bankers Hill diner Hob Knob Hill (hobnobhill.com), which has been open since 1944 and serves one of the most satisfying morning meals in town. Bottomless mimosas (sort of—there’s a limit of six) are one of the most popular orders, alongside the restaurant’s various Benedict boards and popular Mexican dishes, including chilaquiles. hobnobhill.com