Surf and turf

San Diego is having a bona fide steak moment. In the last few years, not only have a variety of buzzy new names opened up in downtown, but old standards continue to fill seats as well. From of-the-moment party palaces that also happen to serve a mean New York strip to more down-to-earth, lunch-type joints, it’s safe to say there’s something for every kind of carnivore in San Diego.

STK San Diego

After a multi-year wait and build out, the party-oriented steakhouse STK (600 F St.) finally opened in the Gaslamp in 2018. The original outpost of STK is in New York’s Meatpacking District (natch) where it gained a reputation for its club-like atmosphere and high-quality steak and seafood. In addition to parties, the restaurant is known for its Parmesan truffle fries, sweet corn pudding and tuna tartare. togrp.com/venue/stk-san-diego

Born & Raised

The crown jewel of Consortium Holdings’ many bars and restaurants is undoubtedly Born & Raised (1909 India St.), which opened in 2017 in Little Italy. The swanky, two-level steakhouse boasts an art deco-inspired gilded main dining room that leads to one of the best rooftops in town. The dry-aged steaks are the go-to move here and, while pricey, this dish will guarantee a special dining experience. bornandraisedsteak.com

Cowboy Star

Ask almost any food-obsessed person in town what their favorite steak spot is and the likely answer is Cowboy Star (640 10th Ave.). An East Village mainstay known for its high-quality chops and in-house butcher shop, Cowboy Star is so good it has expanded to Colorado Springs. Its patrons love its Wagyu selection, sustainably-sourced fish and creative craft cocktails. thecowboystar.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Brand new to the waterfront is Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (901 Bayfront Ct., Ste. 105), located in the Intercontinental San Diego Hotel. Already well-known on the East Coast for its upscale steakhouse dining, San Diego boasts the chain’s first West Coast outpost. The two-level restaurant can sit a whopping 480 people in its various rooms and outdoor patio, which are designed in contemporary style. The thing to order is their signature “Double Eagle” steak, a double-bone, bone-in prime ribeye chop, dry aged for 45 days. delfriscos.com

Turf Supper Club

Nestled in the heart of Golden Hill, Turf Supper Club (1116 25th St.) is adored by hip nightlife folks and San Diego’s bar scene. It’s just one of those places that everyone and their parents have gone to numerous times over the years. The retro decor, strong classic cocktails, dim red lighting, stacked jukebox and the grill-your-own-steak experience are the main draw. Add a baked potato, an iceberg lettuce salad and a hearty slab of grilled garlic bread and the Turf experience is as classic as it gets for late-night noshing. turfsupperclub.com

Lou & Mickey’s

Gaslamp steakhouse Lou & Mickey’s has added a state-of-the-art dry-aging room to allow it to dry-age its prime steaks on-site. It’s quite rare for steakhouses to do this, as many buy their meat already aged from a third party. The restaurant is now aging cuts from Double R Ranch in Washington state for 30, 45 and 60 days in its temperature-controlled room lined with pink Himalayan salt. The meat is also now butchered dailyon premises.

We’re an oceanfront city, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that San Diego has killer seafood. But thanks to the completely opaque and messed up international seafood supply chain, quality options and good sourcing were often hard to come by until recently. Sourcing responsibly remains an uphill battle for the industry all over the world, but the following San Diego restaurants not only do it right, but serve delicious food to boot.

TJ Oyster Bar

Baja-style seafood is the word at Chula Vista’s TJ Oyster Bar (601 E. Palomar St. and two other locations). The mariscos joint specializes in seafood cocktails, smoked tuna tacos and fried fish tacos, which are served to a dining room almost always packed with people. For those who might be visiting with a hangover from the night before, the spicy shrimp aguachile provides the perfect punchy kick-in-the-butt to start anew. tjoyster.com

Mitch’s Seafood

Mitch’s Seafood (1403 Scott St.) is an unassuming fish shack on the docks in Point Loma and is probably best known for its Baja-style fried fish taco. Mitch’s sources its seafood directly from the waters in San Diego and Baja and nowhere else, making it a truly sustainable and local seafood operation. Mitch’s also offers an extensive California-based craft beer and wine list, which is heavy on options from San Diego County. Add the waterfront view and Mitch’s might just be the perfect seafood restaurant. mitchsseafood.com

El Pescador Fish Market

La Jolla’s El Pescador (634 Pearl St.) operates both as a seafood vendor and a restaurant to packed crowds who visit it from all over the city. A long-time staple in the community, the restaurant, which opened in 1974, is loved for its seafood cocktails, poke bowls, grilled seafood, fish sandwiches and rotating specials. elpescadorfishmarket.com

Water Grill

The Gaslamp’s Water Grill (615 J St.) has one of the largest selections of oysters available in the city, serving over 15 varieties daily in addition to its other prime seafood offerings. Part of the Los Angeles-based King’s Seafood family of restaurants—a family-owned and operated restaurant company that’s been around for over 70 years—the expansive restaurant specializes in a variety of different seafood preparations using its parent company’s sustainable supply lines. watergrill.com

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine

The stunning Pendry Hotel’s flagship restaurant is the aptly named Lionfish (435 Fifth Ave.), which is helmed by JoJo Ruiz and specializes in upscale seafood dishes. New for winter are a variety of sustainably-sourced dishes: a seafood sunamono salad, chicken and shrimp siu mai, coal-grilled local opah, whole steamed Baja striped bass, and a whole San Diego spiny lobster. lionfishsd.com