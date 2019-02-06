Are we ready for AR porn?

× Expand Photos by Brian Strauss Testing out Naughty America AR

Anyone who’s spent any amount of time on the internet knows that we’re all just one unintentional keystroke, typo or misguided mouse click away from seeing sex. For better or worse, the digital world we spend so much time in—the one that most people younger than me grew up in—is inundated with easy-to-find porn. And with that saturation comes an overwhelming sense of sameness and fatigue.

I’m not saying porn will ever stop being titillating, but can it ever really feel new?

Augmented reality (AR) porn seems to be the industry’s answer to this conundrum (cumundrum? Sorry.). AR is an interactive experience that takes the user’s real-life environment and alters it, often visually. The most popular example is Pokémon GO, so AR porn is like Pokémon GO, but with naked people instead of cute, animated creatures.

The biggest problem with AR porn—so far—is the glaring lack of it. This is largely due to the fact that porn companies don’t make apps for the iPhone since Steve Jobs was a notorious hater and banned anything that could be considered pornographic from the Apple Store. This means that those wanting to test AR porn must have an Android device, not to mention the patience to search through tons of shady looking websites. Luckily, the San Diego-based adult entertainment company Naughty America recently put out their own app, which seems to be lauded throughout the adult industry.

But finding an Android is much harder than I expect. I borrow a friend’s tablet, but it’s too old to run the app (Naughty America AR). I text my neighbor, asking if he has an Android phone that I can use to test an app. We’ve only hung out a couple times, so I keep the request vague.

“What’s the app?” he asks.

Uhh...

I buy a fucking burner phone, but it turns out to be incompatible with AR Core—the app required to look at AR porn. When I return the phone to Target, I don’t give them a reason.

This might be the first time I’ve ever had difficulty finding porn. Nay, it might be the first time anyone in the universe has ever had a hard time finding porn.

I practically beg my friend Brian Strauss to help me out, and thankfully, he’s game. We meet at Black Cat Bar on a Sunday afternoon. He has everything already downloaded, that mensch, and hands the phone to me.

“Have at it,” he says, which feels strangely paternal, like a father handing over his old nudie mags.

I fire it up. Because we’re not paying for the service, we only get to play the demo with underwear models.

A woman appears in the center of the bar. She dances around a pole. Come on, you know you want it, she says. She shakes her butt at me. Brian’s phone battery heats up in my hand. The image freezes. I know you want it repeats from tiny speakers like a broken record. It’s a little frightening.

I try again, this time with the model on her knees. It’s difficult to keep her centered, and she eventually floats out of screen.

“She’s ghosting us!” says Brian’s friend Zack.

After restarting the app many times, I get the gist and give the defiled phone back to Brian. Honestly, the graphics are janky and there was too much effort required to make AR worthwhile. Naughty America is planning an upgrade in the near future, so it’s probably too soon to make final judgement on this new technology. So, for now, I’m happy to keep it old-fashioned.