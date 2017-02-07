How not to have a threesome

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shawn Alff Shawn Alff

Saturday, 2:45 a.m.

I strolled into the lobby of the old St. James Hotel in downtown San Diego. Light from the crystal chandelier chased away the night as I tried to slip by the check-in desk. The concierge met me with a smile that was just as loaded as mine. He wanted to know what my business was there. Honestly, I wasn’t sure. I said I was visiting friends: Nicole and Debra. He needed more than their first names. I un-wadded a napkin containing their room number. Begrudgingly, he dialed their room.

I arrived in San Diego six days earlier, on June 1, 2014, with my 1998 Ford Explorer loaded down with everything I owned. I was putting a continent between me and my former life, and a failed ten-year relationship, in Florida.

This was my first night working the door at the craft cocktail lounge, Bailiwick, on the main vein of the Gaslamp district. For eight hours I stood outside the door, in front of a plaque that claimed the swanky lounge had once been a brothel. I spent much of that time trying, and mostly failing, to coax groups of passing women into the bar. They all were searching for another bar, for something else that perpetually seemed to be just one street down, and one drink away.

I picked Nicole and Debra off a line of tourists on a bar crawl, luring them in with offers of free champagne. Like me they were in their early 30s and they had only been in the city a few days. They were here on a “ladies’ trip.” From the aggressiveness of their flirting I assumed they had come to the city with clear intentions: to find some solace in random sex from the pain of relationships that ended or relationships that seemed like they never would.

Handing me their empty champagne glasses, they begged me to come see them when my shift ended. They pointed to the St. James Hotel sign glowing over the skyline. I had received enough drunken propositions as a bouncer to be skeptical. I knew the odds were that they would find a replacement suitor at the next bar, or that they would fall asleep beneath a pile of fast food wrappers before I got off work. They wrote down their room number and swore they would wait up for me.

When I got up to the room, the pair sat in oversized t-shirts and gym shorts atop the covers of a full-size-bed. Their club clothes lay on the floor like homicide victims. They said they were done drinking, but that I should mix myself a Captain and Coke in one of the jumbo plastic cups they’d brought from home. I poured a stiff drink to loosen. I casually sat on the edge of the bed, pretending, like them, to watch the muted movie playing on the TV. We chatted. I casually veered the conversation toward sex.

“So,” I asked, building up the nerve to broach the topic of threesomes. “How often do you two end up making out at the end of the night when you can’t find any suitable guys?”

“We’ve only kissed once,” Nicole said, glancing at Debra. “But we were really, really drunk.”

This was not a good sign. I reviewed the events of the night. Had I misinterpreted the situation, or did they just need someone experienced enough to guide them through their first group sex encounter? If so, I hoped that guy showed up soon.

Their flirtatiousness had decreased along with their drunkenness. Alcohol, it seemed, was a key component of pulling off a successful threesome, albeit a morally questionable one. I searched for answers to the riddle of cracking the threesome code in the bottom of my drink.

I placed the empty cup on the nightstand, then nonchalantly removed my jacket, undid my bowtie, unbuttoned my shirt and kicked off my shoes. This disrobing didn’t feel strange until I removed my socks. The gesture felt oddly belligerent, like removing a condom mid-sex. I glanced side-long at the women. They just stared, zombie-eyed at the silent movie. I slid down to a horizontal position on the bed, trying to get comfortable, but my head hit something hard.

“What the shit is this?” I asked, pulling out a hunting knife from under the pillow.

I immediately regretted not telling my new coworkers about my post-work plans. The women broke into laughter. It was the biggest rise I’d gotten out of them all night. Nicole said they used the knife to cut the kidneys out of guys they lured back to their hotel room. I laughed dryly as I tossed the knife in the corner of the room where I could keep an eye on it. Women take a huge risk inviting strange men into their hotel rooms. I suppose it was only fair that I accepted a certain amount of risk as well.

The knife, oddly enough, helped cut the silence. But gone were the confident, flirtatious, sexually empowered women I met at the bar. And yet, they also weren’t dropping hints for me to leave. We just sat chatting like dorm-mates rehashing a night out.

I got up to use the bathroom, giving them a chance to talk among themselves. When I returned, the room was empty. A side-door was open to an adjoining room with the lights off. In the room lay the shadows of the two women under the covers. The knife was still on the floor where I had thrown it. All good signs.

I crawled under the covers on the side of the bed closest to the door and found myself spooning Nicole. I wrapped an arm and leg around her. In that position, only my leg could reach Debra. I used my callused big toe to rub her leg so she didn’t feel left out. Oddly enough, Debra didn’t respond to this display of affection. Perhaps I should have left my socks on.

I nuzzled the back of Nicole’s neck. Nothing. My hand tested her perimeters of comfort over her clothes. Nothing. My thoughts cycled between excitement and confused. I didn’t know what was happening, or what to do next, but I did know that if I didn’t act fast, they would fall asleep.

I began rubbing Nicole’s clit over her shorts. She started breathing heavy. It was my first clear indication of interest, or was it? Was she snoring? Was I molesting a passed-out woman? I upped the pace of my diddling to test this theory. The intensity of her breathing increased. A small victory.

Still, I knew I had to get Debra incorporated into the action, fast, or I would lose her. My toe caressing wasn’t getting the job done. I needed to be more aggressive. This has always been my problem with women. I am too paranoid about coming off as rape-y to be the dominant type of man most straight women supposedly crave; the archetypical stud glorified in every romance novel who takes what he wants without asking. I needed clear signals to proceed. I wanted evidence that they, in fact, liked me.

By the time I grew the courage to lean up on my side and reach over to touch Debra, she slid out of my reach, and bed. Nicole turned over to watch Debra leave. Alone, there was nothing left for Nicole and I to do but what came natural to us when left together in bed.

Soon we were naked, going through the motions. My gaze kept veering toward the door, hoping Debra would return, preferably naked and without a hunting knife.

I had no idea why Debra had left, or where I had gone wrong. I assumed she felt excluded or hurt that I had not chosen her side of the bed. Maybe they never intended to share me. Perhaps, under the bright hotel lights, I just wasn’t as attractive as they had thought.

Communication was a clear issue. We all felt uncomfortable expressing our private expectations of how we wanted the night to unfold. This was a key lesson I had learned in my years of overcoming my natural awkwardness and figuring out how to get laid: it was essential to create the illusion that a sexual encounter was unfolding naturally. Nothing killed the mood quicker than stopping every five minutes to ask for clear verbal consent that a woman was okay with every move you made. The problem was I had no template for how a threesome was supposed to unfold naturally.

After an hour or so of groping in the dark, and searching for other people in each other, I kissed Nicole goodbye and said she didn’t need to walk me out, though she made no show of getting up. I tiptoed back into Debra’s room naked, holding onto my underwear and the insane hope that she would invite me into bed. She lay motionless with her eyes closed. My suit lay folded neatly in a pile by the door. No money was missing from my wallet and the knife sat where I had thrown it. The world wasn’t such a cruel place after all.

I waved to the concierge as I exited into the pre-dawn haze, taking my place among the processional of shuffling bums, street sweepers and bored security guards. As I walked I texted my ex in Florida to say that I missed her, but that I was starting to appreciate the charm of San Diego.

Shawn Alff is a freelance writer and the former Sex & Love Editor for Tampa Bay’s alternative weekly newspaper Creative Loafing. You can read his work at shawnalff.com.