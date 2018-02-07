Keeping it clean in the porn industry

When Natalie Hughes starts describing a scene in a porn called Edward Penishands, I can’t help but notice the dirty looks from the other people in the restaurant.

“I thought Edward Penishands would have 10 penises on his fingers, but it’s just like each arm is—it’s two penises.” Hughes says, motioning how having two penises for arms would look, obviously not caring about getting the side-eye from the other customers.

Considering that Hughes has worked in the porn industry for the past six years, these reactions aren’t out of the ordinary. However, her job does not entail the fleshy, performative aspect that everyone thinks of when someone drops the p-word—she works on the administrative side. Her official title is executive assistant, but she performs a laundry list of administrative duties, including acting as a liaison between the HR department and accounting department, paying vendors and handling expense reports.

“It’s just a job,” she says. “A good job with good benefits.... And within a month, I had understood every awkward sexual interaction I’d ever had with a man before.”

Hughes’ most important role, however, is making sure that every video her company produces is compliant with all regulations, including Section 2257 of the U.S. Code of Regulations, which restricts anyone under the age of 18 from appearing in porn. In an industry that has a reputation for exploitation and nefarious practices, Hughes is a grounding force, ultimately doing her part to keep women safe.

“Porn is created for men to exploit women’s bodies, I absolutely hear that,” she says. “But porn is going to continue to be a thing. It’s not going anywhere. So might as well change it from within.”

The restaurant we’re in is adjacent to her office—a bright, shared workspace that reminds me of every high-class ad agency I’ve ever visited. Her company produces original content, and Hughes requested that we not name the company, but if you’re a person who watches porn, you’ve probably seen the stuff it has made.

So, sure, it might be “just a job,” but I, for one, can’t think of anyone else who’s surrounded by porn, watches it and gets to talk about it in their day-to-day, nor do I know anyone else who’s had to deal with the eccentric complaints about mistagged videos from anonymous porn connoisseurs, which is yet another checkmark on Hughes’ resume.

“You watch a video and you click on a tag, and it’ll take you to whatever you’re into. So if you’re into big butts or big tits or fake tits or natural tits—it’ll show up.”

Hughes laughs when remembering addressing multiple complaints from a user she affectionately dubs, “Creampie Guy.”

“So this guy will go through and be like ‘OK, this video does not have a creampie. This is clearly a double penetration situation. Please correct this.’” She pauses briefly. “I wonder where Creampie Guy is now?”

I ask if Edward Penishands still haunts her.

“You know what it was? There was this scene where he’s trying to eat spaghetti and I’m just like [gag noise],” she says, laughing. “Sorry, everyone’s eating here.” But I can tell she’s not really sorry, nor should she be.