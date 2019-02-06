Mangia Ghanja your heart out

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mangia Ghanja Mangia Ghanja dinner

Using cannabis had never been a dating requirement for me. In the past, all I cared about was that whomever I was seeing didn’t mind that I used. Recently, though, I’ve made it a point to only date cannabis users.

This is brand new territory for me in more ways than one. I separated from my ex-husband about a year ago and subsequently re-entered the dating world. That means re-entering singledom with an open mind geared toward new experiences. So, weed and dating? Sign me up.

For stoners looking to get off the couch and into the world come date night, cannabis-infused dinners are an excellent idea. Several people in the cannabis industry insisted I check out Mangia Ghanja. So I booked an infused dinner for two and drove up to a quiet and upscale cul-de-sac in Scripps Ranch with my new dude.

“Are we going to get killed? This is how scary movies start,” I said as he and I walked up to a large suburban home and rang the doorbell. Anne opened, welcomed us into her home, and led us straight into the kitchen where her husband, Ivan, was preparing our dinner.

I knew it would be fun but we weren’t prepared for how thoughtful and customized were all of Mangia Ghanja’s bells and whistles. For approximately two seconds, it was pretty awkward being on a date in someone else’s home, but our hosts quickly diffused any weirdness by serving us wine, CBD water and pre-rolled joints—which they invited us to smoke in their well-appointed backyard.

What followed was an expertly prepared five-course meal that included carrot soup, scallops, filet mignon (with confit potatoes), grilled zucchini and dulce de leche mousse with ganache for dessert. All in all, about 20 milligrams of THC had been infused into our dinner via meticulous dosages and prepared with Rick Simpson Oil, a type of high-THC, high-quality concentrated cannabis oil that is favored in the medical marijuana community for its purported disease-fighting qualities.

Back in date land, we were having an absolute ball. The food was excellent and the high was mellow, body-centric and glowing. Eating is already a primal and somewhat sexual act. Many of the hormones released when pleasured by food are the same as those released during sex. Both my date and I love cooking and dining out, so we bonded over that aspect as well. By the time we ended up back on the patio for our second mid-meal joint, we were sitting closer and giggling up a storm.

After finishing, we retreated back to my apartment to crack open a bottle of wine and watch a movie. I am always worried that infused dinners cause one person to get way too high, but we both felt great—not bogged down, not too stoned, very warm, fuzzy and perfectly relaxed. We did all of the aforementioned activities, smoked a couple of more joints, and had truly electric, connected sex.

Offbeat, new experiences are the best for dates because they give couples something to bond over. Going to Mangia Ghanja’s cannabis dinner in a suburban San Diego home certainly counts as offbeat. Still, we didn’t get killed, we had a great time and we got pleasantly lifted on top of it all.