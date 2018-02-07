Romantic meals that offer style over substance

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Spicy pork gal bi at Dae Jang Keum

I’ve got a lot of reservations about Valentine’s Day and getting reservations is one of them. So, over the years I’ve found that instead of struggling for a last minute reservation at the typical “romantic” bistro, there are some under-the-radar places (some don’t even take reservations) that are a better option. What’s more, they offer a more interactive experience and might be better for bonding.

For example, there’s nothing sexier or more suggestive than classic Edo-style sushi. Raw fish and rice—the former presented in its most simple (and perfect) form and the latter being a traditional fertility symbol at weddings—really ought to be a romantic ritual in its own right. But there truly is no such thing as good, cheap sushi, so readers should go to one of the two best sushi bars in town: Sushi Tadokoro (2244 San Diego Ave.) in Old Town or Sushi Dokoro Shirahama (4212 Convoy St.) in the Convoy District.

It’s almost a scene from a movie: two people sharing a plate, scooping up morsels of food with their hands using a thin layer of sourdough teff crepes. “Your food is mine and mine is yours,” it seems to say. Deeply flavored stews, a bit of spice and those wonderful crepes. If that’s not the picture of a romantic meal, perhaps it should be. Try North Park’s Harar Ethiopian Restaurant (2432 El Cajon Blvd.) or Awash Ethiopian Restaurant & Café (2884 El Cajon Blvd.) just down the street (the atmosphere isn’t as good, but the food might just be better).

There’s no 3-star Michelin restaurant that will ever match the feeling of eating with sand between your toes and there’s nothing sexier. Popotla is a fishing village just south of Rosarito Beach, Baja California, and the Baja Studios (think Pirates of the Caribbean and Master and Commander). Skip the restaurants off the parking lot and go down on the beach past fresh fish stalls to the Agua Brava de Nayarit tent and order the aguachile (there’s that raw fish thing again) or a pescado zarandeado and a beer. While the meal is being prepared feel that sand between your toes.

The sound of thin slices of meat sizzling as they hit the grill and the wafts of aromatic smoke make Dae Jang Keum Korean BBQ (7905 Engineer Road) a romantic (if counterintuitive) choice. The common enterprise and participatory eating makes for a fun bonding experience. Share the cooking, share the serving and look in each other’s eyes.

If lovers want to spice things up, there’s no dining style in town hotter than hot pot. On a cold winter’s night go to Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot (4718 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.) in Clairemont (though Red Cate on 3860 Convoy St. may be better even if the environment is a bit more sterile). Patrons can sit beside each other or sit across from each other, but they always share a single pot. Drop the slices of meat into the roiling, boiling cauldron of spicy goodness. Fish out the vegetables, meat or noodles and share them, eat them yourself or feed each other. After the meal, there’s a good chance the hot pot won’t have been the night’s last heat.