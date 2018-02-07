San Diego’s kinky roots

× Expand Photo by Leslie Wahlgren Club Sabbat

Every fetish has a home. Whether it’s stygiophilia—arousal at the thought of hellfire and eternal damnation—or just a good ol’ fashioned leather fetish, somewhere, someone else is down with it.

Over the years, some of the better known fetishes like BDSM have become more mainstream. That’s not just because of Fifty Shades of Gray; in fact, long-time kinksters say fetishes have thrived in spite of public misconceptions and misrepresentation in the media.

“In my experience, you’re less likely to be assaulted by a creep at a kink club than you would at most clubs in the Gaslamp,” explains Barbarella Fokos, a local writer and dominatrix. “There’s an understanding of respect and protocol.”

Local places like Club Sabbat have worked for decades to foster that respect. While primarily geared toward the goth/industrial scene, Sabbat has provided a safe place for fetishists and other alternative lifestyle practitioners to feel welcome.

“When Sabbat first started [in 1998], we did things that no one else was doing: chain goddess, belly dancing, circus nights, fetish nights. Sabbat was the leader,” says Robin Roth. She’s run Club Sabbat since 2016, taking the reins from the original creator Linda Estep. She describes the importance of events like Sabbat as “safe and comfortable” places for people to express themselves.

“Aside from private parties or special events, clubs like Sabbat are the only place I would feel comfortable showing up in my full regalia, slave in tow,” says Fokos.

Maintaining the safety and comfort Roth describes means treading a gray area of inclusion. For instance, North Park club The Eagle is geared exclusively to the gay male leather scene. Voyeurism from those outside the scene is not tolerated in order to preserve the safety and sanctity of the space. Still, there’s a lot to learn for those genuinely interested. Sex shop and resource center Pleasures & Treasures (2525 University Ave.) offers a variety of classes ranging from Introduction to Spanking to Bondage 101. There are even information sessions for those curious about Club X, San Diego’s members-only 18+ fetish club focused on “safe, sane, consensual, and fun” sex play.

If a structured class doesn’t suit, just a little open-mindedness can go a long way. “Those in the BDSM community are some of the best communicators and the most versed in boundaries and consent, and caring for their partner’s needs,” says Fokos. “It would be amazing to see these healthy, communicative practices as prevalent in the mainstream as they are in the kink world.”

There are a few events coming up for future fetishists to get their feet wet. Club Sabbat’s regular nights at the Merrow (1271 University Ave.) are coming up on Feb. 10 and March 10. Its 20th anniversary will take place at Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St.) on March 31 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., and will feature fetish and rope suspension performances, as well as belly dancers Sabrina Fox and Christina Sirmons. Fokos promises that “San Diego is great when it comes to friendly, welcoming and helpful groups of kinksters.”

Despite its still semi-underground status, Fokos predicts that the fetish world isn’t going anywhere but up.

“With the increased prevalence of BDSM and fetish related imagery in pop culture, there is going to be, and already is, wider acceptance amongst the general public for this type of lifestyle choice.”