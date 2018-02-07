Tony and Alisa DiLorenzo’s one extraordinary marriage

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tony and Alisa DiLorenzo Tony and Alisa DiLorenzo

“Why don’t we do the 60 days of sex challenge?” Tony DiLorenzo remembers asking his wife, Alisa, 10 years ago in their Poway home. “No sooner than I could get that out of my mouth, Alisa had already said no, and then proceeded into the bathroom to put on a nice, avocado green facial mask.”

At the time, Tony and Alisa’s 11-year marriage was fragile, more resembling roommates bound together by their kids. The couple had a two-year-old, a five-year-old and, formerly, a third child who passed away at the age of 18 months. Collection companies were calling, pining for payments on their more than $50,000 debt. Tony had overcome an 18-year pornography addiction, and the couple was grappling with intimacy. Alisa says the challenge sounded incredulous at the time.

“‘I have a two- and a five-year-old, I don’t have time to have sex with you every day. Forget it.’” she says she told him. “Yet, the next day I held a basket full of laundry for that same two- and five-year-old, and I thought, have I really just given up on my marriage? He’s not asking me to do anything crazy, he’s just saying ‘will you connect with me every day for 60 days?’ I realized that if I wouldn’t answer that question in a yes, then my marriage was really over.”

Then, they recorded their first podcast about those 60 sex-charged days. Since that debut episode in 2010, the couple has recorded a weekly series called One Extraordinary Marriage, which has been dubbed the number one marriage podcast on iTunes. Now they have more than 400 recorded episodes, more than 158,000 subscribers and even a few books. The episodes tackle topics ranging from enhancing communication, scheduling time for sex and other methods to stave off divorce.

“People are desperate for information,” Alisa says. “They want to know that they’re not the only person that’s experiencing pornography in their relationship or experiencing the loss of a child or just feeling like they can’t communicate.”

Over everything, they say their commitment to transparency gathered a following of listeners, even ones who tune in despite following religions other than Christianity, which the DiLorenzos reference periodically in the episodes.

“Some of my favorite emails are the ones that start like this, ‘Hey Tony and Alisa, I’m an atheist.’ ... And then [the email] goes on to tell me how our stories impacted their lives,” says Tony. “And I’m like, awesome because what Alisa and I do, we talk about marriage. Christian, Atheist, Muslim, whatever religion you look to, that’s cool.”

With a solid following established, the DiLorenzos, who are now based in Rancho Peñasquitos, have a lofty goal: They want to lower the national divorce rate. They say they plan to help reduce the rate by five percent by 2030.

“Just because we’ve been married 21 years doesn’t mean we’re dead. I think we’re having the best sex of our lives,” says Alisa. “Right now, we have the best marriage of our 21 years, and there’s still many years to go.”