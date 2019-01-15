At the edge of the world at Laguna Mountain

× Expand Photos by Julia Dixon Evans Garnet Peak

“I bet if I fell down there, I’d end up dead,” my third grade daughter says. “And you’d be sad.”

She’s a mere step from one of the most dramatic “ecotones” in the region. Ecotones are the boundaries or transitions between two biological communities, biomes or ecosystems, and San Diego County is chock full of them. According to SDSU’s Wildfire Education Project, San Diego has more varieties of everything—ecosystems, communities, species, etc.—than anywhere else in North America.

Between the alpine forests and chaparral, and the desert floor below, the eastern edge of the Laguna Mountain Recreation Area follows such a boundary. It’s a dizzying drop, though more gradual than it seems when peering down. My daughter would probably be fine, right?

Even in the summer, the approach to Mt. Laguna’s Garnet Peak is not crowded. But today, cold and wintry, it’s practically empty (maybe this should’ve been a sign).

× Expand Climbing the Garnet Peak summit

There are two options to climb it: a quick way, and a longer way along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT). For the more direct route, park at the barely-marked turn-off (near mile marker 27.8) just beyond the Penny Pines parking lot, and start the roughly 2.5 mile round trip along the Garnet Peak Trail. Approximately a mile up, the trail crosses the PCT.

The alternative, longer trek begins at the Penny Pines lot and heads north for several, single-track miles along the PCT. This option means more time meandering around the ecotone’s stunning border; it’s perfect for runners or hikers wanting to add some non-technical distance. Turn right at the Garnet Peak Trail junction for the remainder of the ascent.

Either Garnet Peak option has probably the best bang-for-your-buck quotient of any other trail in San Diego. It’s where I take out-of-towners, just as it’s where I go for a quick escape.

Cresting the jagged, rocky summit makes my breath catch: Panoramic views of the Laguna Observatory, the Cuyamacas, Anza Borrego Desert and, on a clear day, the Salton Sea and beyond (but not today). My children race each other as they scramble to the top, fighting over who’ll get the best “shelter,” ignorant of me shout-asking them not to fall and die. I’m irritated, sure, but I also feel like if I’ve done nothing else right as a mother, at least there’s this moment where my children have favorite nooks on top of a mountain.

With snow predicted for early evening, I’d hoped to be back at sea level when it started, but as soon as we leave the summit, the wind and mixed rain and snow whip horizontally at our faces. My kids ask, terrified, if they’ll blow away. I imagine someone finding our frozen corpses and saying, “What a bad mother.” But we make it. Nobody falls off the edge. “That was so fun, mama,” they say.

× Expand Laguna ecotone

And while the Lagunas are right in our backyard—an hour’s drive from central San Diego—this trailhead is just minutes from the rustic Laguna Mountain Lodge (10678 Sunrise Hwy.). The lodge’s general store sells the required Adventure Passes ($5/day, $30/annual); check out their Facebook page for some helpful resources. Seriously, don’t head up to the mountains without checking their weather cam and road updates. Each weekend, they post vacancies, in case you want to spontaneously toss an overnight bag in your car before heading up. Rates start at $70.

In the warmer months (or if you’re one of those “snow camping” types), the lovely, meadowy Laguna Campground (Sunrise Hwy.) is a very short drive from the trailhead, or an excuse for a longer trek along the PCT.

Just don’t fall and die.