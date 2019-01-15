Come sail away

× Expand Photo by Peter Holslin Ryan Bradford on the high seas

Extreme Herman Melville voice: Call me Ryan.

Some time ago—never mind how long precisely—I decide to sail about and see the watery part of San Diego. This decision does not come easy. I wouldn’t go so far as to say I’m anti-ocean, but I fear it in the same way that prehistoric peoples feared vengeful gods. But for some reason, I love boats. The notion of raising anchor and submitting to the wills of the great blue vastness feels both bold and romantic to me.

But I don’t know the first thing about sailing, much less chartering a sailing trip. However, when I reach out to Sail San Diego (2646 Shelter Island Dr.), marketing director Chaluim Muir is eager to help me realize my boat dreams and invites me to join a whale watching group tour.

Accompanied by former CityBeat music editor Peter Holslin, we arrive at Sail San Diego just a little after noon on a Friday. It’s a warm, sunny day. A perfect day for sailing, I think, as if I know anything about perfect sailing weather.

Muir greets us and shows us around Sail San Diego’s private marina and gives a little history of the company.

“Eighty percent of our business comes from tourists,” he says. And while tourists keep Sail San Diego very busy, the company would surely like more San Diegans to know that there’s some world-class sailing right in their backyard—er... backwater?

While we wait for the other members in our group, Holslin and I grab a beer next door at the idyllic Eppig Brewing Waterfront Biergarten (2817 Dickens St.), which overlooks the harbor.

We board a boat named “Bree Zen.” There are six passengers on the tour: Peter and me, a young couple who have just moved from D.C. and a Midwestern father with his teen daughter. We get a tour of the surprisingly roomy cabin and a short safety briefing: “If you get seasick,” Muir says, “puke with the wind, not against it.” I write that down. “Enjoy, and remember, this is your experience.”

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Captain Shon Kitchen

The man driving our boat is Captain Shon Kitchen, who seems clipped right out of Boy’s Life magazine or a superhero comic. Captain Shon is a 20-plus year Navy vet with a solid build and chin that could chisel wood. He’s also spent time in Kenya teaching Kenyans how to defend themselves against pirates, NBD. If that didn’t qualify as an instant crush, he’s also funny as hell.

“I’ve [sailed with] about fifty bachelor and bachelorette parties,” he says. “And they make Kenya look easy.”

Captain Shon fires up a ’70s rock playlist. “I used to have a yacht rock playlist, until I realized it sucked.” Clapton’s “Cocaine” soundtracks our smooth course past Point Loma’s nuclear subs and into the Pacific Ocean. Peter and I help ourselves to the beer and snacks. The music, the beers, the scenery—it all feels badass. I suddenly can’t imagine the benefits of a landlocked life.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Peter Holslin

We see spouts from two gray whales who exhale three times before they dive again. Their tails breach, like a giant prehistoric hand waving goodbye. It’s breathtaking.

We see another whale ship in the distance, huge and lumbering—not at all sleek like our “Bree Zen.”

“Must be some wack-ass cruise ship,” Peter says. We are now haters of all other boats.

After a couple hours, we head back in. The sun sets and the wind turns chilly, but it feels satisfying and adventurous in ways no landlubber could understand. Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” comes on as we ride into the harbor, and for a few moments, no one talks. Everyone, just basking in the romance of the sea.