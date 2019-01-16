Hotel motel holiday

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Inn at Sunset Cliffs

San Diego is undeniably a tourist town and while that can sometimes be a headache for locals, it also means the city boasts some truly excellent hotels. They range from oceanfront motels that could easily be roadside garbage in a less pretty locale, to some of the most upscale hotels anywhere in the world. Rather than hop in the car or on a plane, consider hunkering down at one of them for a fun, down-the-street getaway.

Change up the party routine: The oceanfront Inn at Sunset Cliffs (1370 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.) offers a special deal that especially appeals to locals: non-guests can purchase a special day pass that runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for just $10. The pass allows access to the lower glass deck, which offers unparalleled views of the ocean, as well as the pool, barbecues, fire pits, lounge chairs and even events like movie nights.

Celebrate a bachelor party: Downtown’s Hotel Republic (421 W. B St.) is ideal for a bro’s night out. The rooms are decorated with attractive but neutral touches, while the rooftop sports a dedicated restaurant and bar. The hotel has even been designated as LGBTQ-friendly by Gay Travel Approved. Those with extra bucks on hand can also enjoy the private Veranda Club Lounge, which grants access to a private floor with food, an outdoor lounge, evening bar service and more.

Get a poolside room and party your ass off: From experience, it seems that the Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) has a rather lax partying policy. Therefore, it’s the perfect place to get a poolside room on a sunny day and rock the fuck out. An on-site bar and restaurant can help with libations, but it can also very much be a BYO situation.

Meet young, stoned Europeans: Easily the most OB building in all of OB (which is saying something), the Ocean Beach International Hostel (4961 Newport Ave.), with its tie-died façade, is ground zero for young, stoned and eager-to-mingle travelers. Europeans, in particular, love the congenial atmosphere of hostel lifestyle, so a stay here will give guests a touch of international flavor with an unmistakably hippie beach vibe.

Party like bachelorettes: The Gaslamp’s crown jewel hotel, the Pendry San Diego (55 J St.), is practically tailor-made for bachelorettes. With its bright and airy all-day café (Provisional Kitchen, Cafe & Mercantile), a swanky restaurant (Lionfish) and its built-in nightclub (Oxford Social Club), it is all-too-easy to not even leave the premises.

× Expand Photo by Sam Wells The Pearl Hotel

Look like a pro Instagrammer: Despite undergoing an ownership change during 2018, Point Loma’s retro-fabulous The Pearl Hotel (1410 Rosecrans St.) still maintains its Instagram-worthy look. The pool, which sits in the center of the U-shaped hotel, is nestled right next to an open-air diningroom, providing lots of opportunities for as many pictures as one can stomach.

Feel fancy AF: One of San Diego’s most upscale hotels, The US Grant (326 Broadway) boasts a stunning design, as well as two of the best cocktail bars in town. The Rendezvous harkens back to the day of early 20th century Parisian salons, serving decadent cocktails that recall that era. The Grant Grill changes its menu every month or so; its latest release is a Gin and Juice-themed menu inspired by Southern Californian hip hop.