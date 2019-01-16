In the Valle below

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crave Imagery Finca la Carrodilla

It’s surreal as a San Diegan to observe the hysteria of a Washington D.C.-driven “border crisis” which, as of this writing, continues to paralyze our federal government. San Diego and Tijuana are one big urban area separated by a contrived line in the sand. Historically and geographically, San Diego has more lineage with northern Baja than with Los Angeles.

The increased politicization and militarization of the border makes reaffirming that connection all the more relevant. And those of us who enjoy a fine alcoholic beverage shouldn’t neglect to visit Mexico’s premier wine-producing region, the Valle de Guadalupe.

After a 15-minute wait at a security checkpoint, I was over the border and heading west toward Playas de Tijuana. The coastal route is a scenic drive on a well-paved toll road, but it’s just as easy to take the Otay Mesa crossing and head east, or add a few minutes to the trip on the U.S. side and cross at the little town of Tecate. From there, La Ruta de Vino heads directly south to the Valle.

Valle de Guadalupe has grown exponentially over the last decade and has developed an international reputation. It produces 90 percent of Mexican wine at more than 200 wineries. There are big vineyards, such as the famous L.A. Cetto, as well as foodie destinations from the likes of chef Javier Plascencia. But off the beaten path, there are hidden gems of under-the-radar wineries and cool hotels.

Agua de Vid is a boutique hotel and bed and breakfast with an open-air, three-story building that houses a lobby, restaurant and nightclub. It’s a clever design that would please anyone looking for Instagram-worthy backgrounds. A short walk from the main building are guest cabanas, each a repurposed shipping container nicely appointed with HVAC and WiFi. The rooms are comfortable, with rustic, fully operable fixtures and metal-framed glass doors that only lock from the outside, a quirk they ought to fix. The setting is lovely but gringos should be aware the property is adjacent to a residential area and, like nearly every place in the Valle, can only be reached by a washboard dirt road.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crave Imagery Agua de Vid

Michoacán-inspired restaurant, Once Pueblos sits on a rocky, cactus-lined hill with a panoramic view of the valley. A seven-course meal in the bright, high-ceilinged dining room was certainly elegant, even if the food was merely good. The dramatic landscape is worth stopping by for a glass of wine at the very least.

The terrain of Finca la Carrodilla is less visually stunning but a tasting leaves no doubt that this is a serious winery. It’s the first in the Valle with an organic certification and the outdoor tasting terrace sits amidst a sprawling estate of 40,000 vine plants. I really liked the bold flavors of each wine I sampled here even if the bottles are understandably pricey.

Clos de Tres Cantos is a smaller winery with unique, pleasing architecture. The winery takes the local sourcing of materials to the next level, with rough stone pyramid structures and natural shafts of light. A short tour is mandatory and while the wines were hit or miss, they’re decent enough when combined with the peaceful surroundings.

The Valle is not Napa—which is exactly the point. It’s dusty, the roads are bumpy, the GPS might lose service (like mine did). It’s Mexico. Just relax and get a little lost.