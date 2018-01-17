Red is what she said

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Doffo Winery

As anyone within earshot knows, I lived in provincial Southern France for a year. I was in a rosé mecca and, yes, my inner basic bitch was delighted. But I was also broke, opting for the plastic gallon-sized jugs that sold for two euros a pop. My one professional wine tasting experience included aerating the wine in my mouth by making awkward swishing noises, pretending to pick up on the mouthfeel and spitting out the wine.

With that in mind, I approached the Temecula wineries with a thirst to learn, but a vocabulary as amateur as “fruit-forward” and “dry”.

Temecula’s vineyards only started taking off about ten years ago, making them relatively new to the game as well. The first tastings were held in mobile homes set up by the pioneering vineyards. That’s a wildly humble approach compared to the more than 40 European-inspired villas that now dot the valley. Big timers such as Callaway Vineyard & Winery and Mount Palomar sit on Rancho California Road, the main wine trail. But then there’s the De Portola Trail, which consists of boutique, family-owned wineries and is the equivalent to Napa’s Silverado Trail.

As I approached my first stop on the De Portola Trail, Fazeli Cellars, I decided to own that ignorance, which surprisingly was not met with snobbery. My tour guide, Barb, had the air of my best friend’s mom, and she jokingly referred to the award-winning labels as her boyfriends. She excitedly walked us through the production facility as cordially as if I were actor Mario Lopez, who had smoked gold-wrapped cigars on the property only weeks ago.

As for the wine, the region’s Mediterranean-like climate allows for French, Italian and Spanish varietals such as Sangiovese, Syrah and Montepulciano, which fully pleased (and surpassed) my two-buck Chuck palate. But Fazeli’s 2014 Shiraz, with its full-bodied notes of black currant and blackberry, has made an unwavering impression even on the Napa Valley diehards.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Doffo Winery

What’s more, Temecula wineries have kept their humbleness. There’s a strong sense of familial values and boutique sensibilities. Fazeli Cellars owner BJ Fazeli names his wines after his children, as well as Persian poets. At the Doffo Winery, daughter Samantha Doffo, was the one driving us on the golf cart around the property and hopping out to pick lemons and kumquats to take home. The owner’s stories were the first thing to leave each guide’s mouth, from Fazeli and Doffo to my other stops at Masia de la Vinya and Robert Renzoni. The Temecula valley wine operation is hyperlocal to the point that many wineries’ products are bottled in a semi-trailer truck owned by Robert Renzoni, and can only be bought on-site.

I stumbled away from the wineries appreciating that small-scale vibe and the close proximity of my bed at the Temecula Creek Inn. Waking up to a mountainous view helped with my hangover, which was further nursed by the breakfast potatoes at the adjoining Cook Fire Kitchen. From the comfort of my booth, I silently applauded the golfers already out on the property’s course, knowing I’ll always prioritize the snooze button over sports.

One day isn’t enough if seeing the quaint Old Town Temecula is part of the plan, and it should be. It’s one of those unsettling places where strangers are amicable. Someone said hi to me in the hotel parking lot with genuine happiness even though the sun was barely up. Highway patrol officers were parked in plain sight along the freeway, practically waving me on as I pushed 90 miles per hour. The area is named Rainbow Valley, for God’s sake. It’s like the whole town has a slight buzz going on, which may not be far from the truth.