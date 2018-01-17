Streets are hot

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Al Pastor at El Flamoza

My idea of a vacation involves heavy doses of street food, and my staycations are no different. Baja is the usual destination with Ensenada the focus even more often than Tijuana. After all, we’re talking about the beach town that is the supposed origin place of fish tacos and there’s a mariscos stand that Anthony Bourdain called “the best street cart in the world.”

Yes, indeed, Ensenada offers some of the best street food anywhere.

If there’s one street-foodie must-stop in Ensenada it is the Mariscos La Guerrerense (1st and Alvarado, Zona Centro) street cart or the brick and mortar version, Sabina Restaurante. The tostadas Sabina Bandera puts out are nothing short of Michelin-star quality seafood with street cart ambiance. Get the tostada de erizo con almeja or the caracol con lajas de caracol. Both are replete with the types of contrasts—both in texture and flavor—that make high-end dishes pop.

Another street food spot that tickles the top end is Taqueria Criollo (2nd between Floresta and Espinoza), where foodies will find a chef-like mentality crossed with street food sensibility. This results in food that satisfies at multiple levels. Take Criollo’s shrimp aguachile torta. It sounds, for most of us, like it couldn’t possibly work: a quasi-raw seafood sandwich? Really? And yet it works swimmingly. Or play it safer with a culinary comfort blanket: the portobello and mole taco.

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Mariscos La Guerrerense

Or go to the place the fish taco purportedly, allegedly began: Tacos Mi Ranchito El Fénix (6th and Espinoza). Or better yet, go to Tacos Nemo (6th and Gastelum) for the best ones in Ensenada. Nemo’s no-nonsense, no razzle-dazzle mako shark tacos come freshly fried with aggressively seasoned crispy batter. That batter perfectly frames the moist fish and brings out its inherent sweetness.

For a more carnivorous take on street food, hit El Ferrocarril (11th and Rio Seco) for slow-braised lamb tacos: corn tortillas with marvelously moist, shredded lamb meat flecked with bits of guajillo chile. On the way into or out of town, stop in El Sauzal—still part of Ensenada (municipalities in Mexico are more like American counties than cities)—where two taco stands stare at each other from either side of a cross-street off the main highway. Try the carne asada tacos at Taqueria El Trailero (Carretera Transpeninsular Ensenada-Tijuana No. 353) or, if diners are feeling adventurous, ask the taquero to mix in some crispy, savory tripe. Get just one and then go across the street to Taqueria el Flamazo for the tacos al pastor (pressed pork cooked on a massive, rotating vertical spit). They are among the best I’ve had anywhere.

Ensenada sports no shortage of lodging choices at various price points. At the higher end try the Hotel Coral & Marina, which sports ocean view balconies with every room. There’s also the even more spectacular (and more expensive) Punta Morro Resort. A much more budget friendly option is the Bahia Hotel located in the heart of Ensenada’s tourist zone.

If enjoying one’s home region as a tourist is the essence of “staycation.” Ensenada is an essential San Diego culinary staycation. The quality, variety and extent of the street food options are mandatory exploration for any self-respecting San Diego foodie. And it’s been there all along just across a little line on a map.