The lake life

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Lake San Marcos

Growing up in North County, it’s easy to overlook the possibility of your backyard being a vacation destination. Until I was 18, I lived in Fallbrook, one of the larger suburbs of San Diego, but one that nonetheless felt like a small town.

And let’s be clear about something here—nobody in their right mind would ever want to vacation where they went to high school.

In hindsight—after moving to San Diego proper and not having visited in a while—it occurs to me that North County has a lot of appealing qualities one would want in a vacation: a coastline, trees, sunshine, parks and a close proximity to a major city. In particular, Lake San Marcos is an idyllic spot for taking a break from what’s, admittedly, a fairly chill city. A man-made lake that was formed in 1946 after San Marcos Creek was dammed, Lake San Marcos is mostly surrounded by residences. Right on the water, however, is the Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, opened in 2013 after the ‘60s-era property was renovated and upgraded.

The Lakehouse is a comfortable, yet aesthetically stylish property, each room spacious and playfully accented with painted fish and, on the balcony or patio, lifeguard chairs. Almost every room faces the lake, and as such gives visitors a spectacular view. Yet the added bonus of being away from an urban center is that, when it’s time to catch some sleep, there’s not an abundance of light coming through the window (though you should probably still close the curtain).

Vacationing on a lake has the funny consequence of feeling a little bit like summer camp for grown-ups. Seeing as how my wife and I went in January, it’d technically be winter camp, but winter in San Diego County often feels like most other places’ summers. There are a variety of different water activities, including water bikes and paddleboards. Initially we considered going fishing, until we realized that visitors are required to have a license to fish (we’re novices at being outdoorsy). Instead we opted for a tandem kayak, which was a serene way to make our way across the lake while getting a little exercise. It also offered a closer view of the many birds that convene lakeside: coots, cormorants, geese, ducks and—perhaps a sign they knew some goths were coming—black swans.

Decoy, the restaurant at the Lakehouse, is a far more epicurean experience than the standard camp mess hall. Its menu features some impressive small plates, in particular the wood-fired Spanish octopus. And any restaurant that serves a succulent octopus is one that knows the way to my heart. As far as more substantial entrees, Decoy grills a mean steak; the New York cut with red wine demi sauce is highly recommended for carnivorous eaters. On weekends, there’s a lightshow on the lake visible from the dining room, a little more Fantasmic than Laser Floyd, but it’s a fun distraction all the same.

There is, of course, dessert, but something a little more fun—particularly given the scenic surroundings—is making s’mores fireside. All guests are provided graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate, and with three firepits on the property, including one directly in front of the lake, it’s an irresistible (if a little messy) way to end the day.

It’s funny—initially I had doubts that I could be enchanted by a place I thought I already knew. Now I’m already thinking about when I can go back.