The suite hereafter

“You have stolen my heart!”

So sings Dashboard Confessional’s frontman Chris Carrabba in their annoyingly earnest hit, “Stolen.” Well, “sings” may not be the word. Yearns? Pines? At any rate, they’re the lyrics of someone so resolutely smitten that it borders on obsession.

I bring up this song because 1.) the music video for “Stolen” was filmed at the iconic Hotel del Coronado and; 2.) it pretty much sums up my own feelings for the Hotel Del.

I’ve always had a slight obsession with the famous hotel. Sure, Coronado comes across as boujee as hell, but the hotel (which is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year with a variety of activites and events) is one the city’s most awe-inspiring landmarks, and I’ve spent my entire time in San Diego wondering what it’s like to stay in such a historic landmark.

Oh, and let’s not forget the ghosts that supposedly haunt the place. It’s no secret that I’m attracted to all things spooky, but I also believe that supernatural lore—real or not—reveals more about a place than a textbook. Murders, suicides and ectoplasm provide the best history lessons.

My wife and I check into the hotel on a windy Friday night, and it is my mission to find Kate Morgan—the Hotel Del’s most famous ghost. My chances look good: The holiday tourists are gone, replaced with a quietness that I’ve never witnessed in the usually-bustling lobby. The eeriness is delightful. I may be the only person on earth who’s charmed by the slight Shining vibes.

The friendly front desk attendants—Colby and his manager Joey—set us up with a suite in the west end. From my research, I know that’s where Kate’s room is, and my excitement g-g-g-grows.

The room is gorgeous. Tall ceilings and antique door knobs are elegantly Victorian, but the midcentury furniture gives it a distinctly modern feel. We have a sitting area. The windows actually open. There’s a Keurig in our room! Oh, and our balcony opens up a view of the ocean, but... the Keurig! If I was a ghost, I would definitely be stoked to haunt this room.

After settling in, we grab dinner at Sheerwater, the hotel’s more-casual restaurant (I don’t know if schlubs like me are even allowed in the upscale 1500 Ocean). But Sheerwater offers clearly-marked vegan options for my wife, which is great because trying to negotiate food substitutions and alterations at a nice restaurant is never fun. Manolo, our server, is effortlessly smooth, and sells me on the lamb chops (I’m not vegan, by the way); my wife gets the cauliflower steak. The lamb arrives on a bed of mashed potatoes and it’s so good that I die deadder than Kate Morgan.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Lamb chops at Sheerwater

After a couple beers, I ask Manolo if he’s ever seen her. He says no, but in his 33 years working at the hotel, he’s heard stories from coworkers about seeing faces in the mirrors and hearing disembodied laughter of children. I know it’s cliché, but I feel a shiver run up my spine.

For nightly rates that start at $300, it may be difficult for a local to justify a stay at the Hotel del Coronado, but for a history (or ghost) aficionado, the adventure is indelible. I never end up finding Kate Morgan, but the Hotel del Coronado takes my heart. It gets into my bones. My stay will never leave me, and isn’t that how a real haunting is supposed to work?