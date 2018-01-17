Trailblazing without a screen

× Expand Photo by Tessa Tinkler Corte Madera

The idea of a posthumous, “co-author” edition of Jerry Schad’s Afoot and Afield in San Diego trail guide makes me think: nope. And anyway, who even needs local nature trails books when we have phones?

But it was the pre-smartphone era when I first hiked Corte Madera, a remote, bouldery 4,657-foot peak in the Pine Creek Wilderness. I was working with a hiking education program throughout San Diego County and I fell in love with our wild places, thirsty to discover every inch.

Afoot and Afield, originally published in 1986, proves the wildlands of our own backyard are just as majestic and worthy of exploration than any faraway, landmark mountains. Schad’s book feels invaluable to that pursuit, and it often feels as if he’s a personal friend and honorary trail-mate. What would Jerry do? I say, often. Or if we get lost, we say, Fucking Jerry. Because sometimes the book is insufferable and weirdly dependent on identifying stuff like “boulder-studded” intersections in order to find the right way.

Phones make me—nay, all of us—lazy navigators. Apps now tell me how far and high I go. And by no coincidence, I’ve also gradually stopped bringing Afoot and Afield with me. When lost, I’ll open Google Maps on my phone and track my blue dot on the satellite image. Sometimes I think: if my phone dies, what would I do? What would Jerry do?

I want to take my love for our wilderness back to its bones, so I ask two friends to do a screen-free hike with me, just using Schad’s book and paper topographical maps. No phones. No screens.

On the hour-ish drive to Corte Madera, we pore over maps and I read aloud each version of Afoot and Afield’s coverage of this “navigation-required” hike to check for changes. In the reissued 2017 edition’s acknowledgements page, the new guy, Scott Turner, profusely thanks Jerry “for opening the door to a lifelong love affair with San Diego County’s natural splendor.” His devotion to Schad’s work is enough to reduce me to fangirl tears.

My botanist friend Margie then proclaims, “I brought a plant press, in case we find something fun!” These are my people. And I realize I don’t just mean my friends, but Schad and Turner as well.

We bump along five miles of unpaved Corral Canyon Road to the trailhead, display our National Forest Service Adventure Pass ($5 at fs.usda.gov), and set off along the mixture of rough fire roads and overgrown single track. It’s a gorgeous day, warm for January, and we hardly see anyone else. Much of the seven-mile roundtrip climb follows the “user-created” Corte Madera Trail, and I’m grateful for the souls who walked here before me. It feels dry, the drought noticeable despite the vivid greens of the manzanita, chemise and Coulter pines covering much of the landscape.

It’s not a strenuous hike, but some sections are tricky, without switchbacks to smooth things out. Pokey chaparral yucca scratch my legs and Margie mentions that you can pierce someone’s lung with a stalk of it. Death by hesperoyucca wipplei. I spend too long unpacking that scenario.

We use the maps and the book. We need not just Schad, but Turner as well, who updated the guide to account for new makeshift trail signs, like horror-esque knife-scratched signs that read “CORTE MADERA” with a crass arrow. I never once think about checking Google Maps.

The summit is broad and rocky. We stand at the edge of what’s known as “The Half Dome of San Diego,” and a turkey vulture soars below us, making me dizzy. We use an actual compass to try to identify all the mountains in the unfathomably-expansive 360 degree views, and we talk excitedly about bagging them all, knowing full well it’d be nearly impossible: San Diego has hundreds of peaks.

But it’s nice to know that if we want to try, there’s a book for that.