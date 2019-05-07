Add to cart

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bronwyn Huddleson Photography San Diego Made Factory

Over the years—and with the addition of an Amazon Prime membership—I’ve gotten in the habit of shopping online for everything and anything. I mean, it’s convenient. I can’t help but acknowledge, however, that my best shopping experiences still happen in person and typically from in-person interactions with vendors.

On a recent trip to Kobey’s Swap Meet (3500 Sports Arena Blvd.), I remembered what it was that I loved about swap meets: watching people haggle.

“I’m just trying to make money back on my investment,” I heard a jewelry salesman say to a woman who would not budge. Instead of just watching, I should have recruited that woman’s help when trying get a lower price on a vintage Chanel bag. Kobey’s has a large selection of vintage items, which I love, but I especially love the bags. The swap meet is open Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This summer, they’ll even have a series of events focused on vintage clothing, furniture and jewelry through mid-August.

The Gaslamp Artisan Market—which runs every Sunday on Fifth Avenue between Market and J Streets—has grown over the years. It now runs through two blocks and has all kinds of vendors. The first time I went to this market, I met the masters behind the vintage clothing brand Trendy and Tipsy (I’d been following them on Instagram for two years). I was starstruck and, to be honest, I fangirled a little bit.

The Barrio Logan Flea Market is a favorite of mine because of the themes the vendors follow on special occasions. This is the kind of market I got to, to find unique gifts with Latinx-inspired designs. This last month, vendors focused on celebrating the legacy of the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla. May’s theme will be all about celebrating jefitas (aka the awesome moms in our lives). The market happens twice a month, usually on Saturday or Sunday, and is either held at Por Vida Cafe (2146 Logan Ave.) from 4 to 9 p.m. or at Mercado del Barrio (1900 Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barrio Logan Flea Market Barrio Logan Flea Market

Just a few miles down the road is the San Diego Made Factory (2031 Commercial St.) in Logan Heights, which will open for monthly markets as part of their Second Saturday Market at the Factory. The space will open its doors to the public every second Saturday of the month from June to August. The building itself is a workspace for artists and the market serves as a way for them to showcase their products to the public.

Every Thursday, various vendors fill three blocks in North Park from 3 to 7:30 p.m. The North Park Thursday Market has live music, food, clothes and other vendors. On a recent trip, I bought a bag of dog treats for my miniature schnauzer. Proprietor Timothy Mapes was kind enough to explain what ingredients he keeps out of the treats so that they are a healthy alternative to packaged treats. The market is held on North Park Way between 30th and Utah Streets.