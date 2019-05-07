All the boops

× Expand Photo by Aaryn Belfer Coronado Dog Beach

Is there a better time than summer to bond with our pups? I loved all the rain we had this past winter, but if I had to clean up one more mud-splattered mess in my home, I might have had to put my dog (his name is KEVIN!!!) out for good. Now, however, he and I are getting out and about on the regular.

Of course, San Diego has tons of beaches where our furry friends are in charge and we just tag along, and suffer shoulder pain from tossing all those tennis balls. But Coronado Dog Beach (Ocean Boulevard) is really head and paws above the rest. My doggo likes to drag me down the long, sandy path until he can legally be leash-free, and (bonus!) I like to watch as my political T-shirts (“ANTI TRUMP AF” and “FUCK OFF NAZIS” and “LORD GIVE ME THE STRENGTH OF A MEDIOCRE WHITE MAN”) piss off all the Trump-loving Nazi white dudes. Everyone has a good time.

But beaching it isn’t doable every day. As dog lovers know, it simply requires way too many baths, and that’s to say nothing of whether agitating Republicans is a healthy source of happiness. So KEVIN!!! and I take our daily walk at Lake Murray (5540 Kiowa Drive) in La Mesa. That may sound like another been-there, done-that recommendation, but it is actually revolutionary because I do this crazy thing and—wait for it—I leave all devices behind. That’s right. No smartphone. No music. Just me and my deep, dark thoughts.

× Expand Photo by Aaryn Belfer Lake Murray

A morning walk at Lake Murray is crisp and quiet, teeming with sounds of life and earth. An evening sunset glows pink off the lake where ducks fly low, their wings flapping in the water. The sounds of a baseball making contact with an aluminum bat and parents cheering remind me of childhood—how fast it all goes, how precious it all is. Without earbuds to close me off from the world and with an adorable pup on the end of my leash, I say hello and make eye-contact with strangers. Give it a try. Readers will be grateful to be alive and ready to break bread with people they love.

When that happens, load Fido in the car and head straight to La Mesa Wine Works (8167 Center St.) for a picnic. This is a BYOF operation and dogs are allowed on the patio, so pack some food to share and order wine made right there. On Sunday afternoons, they even have live jazz.

And if readers are yearning for something more adventurous, take the doggie out to The Sup Connection (2592 Laning Road) at Liberty Station in Point Loma and get to paddle-boarding. That’s right, the Sup Pups San Diego program lets riders paddle out with their dogs. This will take a bit of planning as Sup Pups requires a reservation 24-hours in advance and the cost is $65 for one human and one fur ball. Still, this is worth the splurge. Bring some treats for the four-legged pal, and Sup’s professionals will give riders all the info they need to know to sail into the sunset.