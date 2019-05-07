Continue watching?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club Rooftop Cinema Club

On the surface, it might seem gratuitous to include a section about going to the movies. After all, if the underlying theme of this issue is to get out and get away from our screens, then going to the movies seems rather counterintuitive especially considering we’re essentially in front of a bigger screen.

But going to the movies in the summer is practically ritualistic and, because San Diego is the best, there are some cool ways to experience films like no other city.

One of my favorite summertime movie experiences has always been the South Bay Drive-In (2170 Coronado Ave.). Sure, I love it because I appreciate a good bargain and I can bring-my-own-everything (candy, drinks, eh… other things), but I also get to see two brand-new films for less than the price of one at a regular theater ($9 for adults, $1 for kids under 9). I saw the first It film there a couple summers ago, and it was just as scary in that setting, if not more so. Plus, if anyone has really good speakers in their car (moviegoers have to tune the radio to a certain FM station to get the film’s sound), they’ll find the experience to be just as enthralling as any theater surround sound system.

Another one of my favorite outdoor movie-going experiences has to be Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego (1 Market Place) in Downtown. The summertime series recently expanded its programming to seven days a week, with a different classic movie showing every night throughout the season. The view is killer and the HD movie screen is top-notch, but the real appeal here is the setting and the concessions. There are plush lounge couches complete with blankets and a table, which make for a perfect date night and the food and cocktails are worth the price. Plus, parking is free and the sound comes via wireless headphones. Admission ranges from $17 to $24.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs The Pearl Hotel’s Dive-In

I’ve become a huge fan of catching flicks at two of my favorite art-house cinemas: Digital Gym (2921 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park and Cine Tonalá Tijuana (Av. Revolución 1317, Zona Centro). The former has become the local destination to see under-the-radar films, as well as screenings of cult classics. Plus, the price is always right ($7.50-$11) and the gift shop is packed with cinematically-themed goodness. The films at Cine Tonalá are usually second-run films at a bargain price (a little more than $3.50), but I’d go there for one of the many indie screenings they have year-round. Plus, they often have cool bands and comedy playing upstairs, as well as a killer rooftop lounge and restaurant.

One of my summer to-dos is always one of the San Diego Symphony’s Bayside Summer Nights screenings, which this year includes showings of The Empire Strikes Back, Galaxy Quest, Back to the Future and more, complete with the San Diego Symphony playing the score. Tickets for that range from $26-$111. A few more of my faves include The Pearl Hotel’s Dive-In movie nights, the Ken Cinema’s midnight screenings and Theatre Box’s $5 Movie Tuesdays. Like I said, I love a bargain.