Create playlist

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego County Fair San Diego County Fair

Let’s just go ahead and admit it: We’ve all been at a concert, living in the moment and enjoying one of our favorite songs when someone pushes us aside so that they can record the scene on their phone. It just takes something out of the whole experience, right? What’s more, we’re probably all guilty of doing this ourselves. Capturing those moments is certainly nice, but what’s even nicer is actually seeing the show, looking over at a friend and smiling and singing along together.

And those moments are always in abundance come summertime in San Diego and many of them happen in Del Mar. First, there’s the San Diego County Fair, which happens at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) from May 31 through July 4. I’m not discounting the myriad activities one can do at the Fair (not to mention the insane amount of fried concoctions at the food court), but it always has a pretty great lineup of concerts, many of which are free with admission (which ranges from free to $20). Our picks for this year include Motown legend Smokey Robinson, pop-punkers Simple Plan and reggae icons The Wailers. That’s not to mention the dozens of local acts playing such as Rebecca Jade, Cash’d Out and Little Hurricane. There’s even a concert from Ryan Bradford’s favorite artist, Pitbull (aka Mr. Worldwide, aka Mr. Everywhere, aka Mr. Bull).

Just a few weeks after the Fair ends, the Del Mar Racetrack kicks off it’s season and while I’m not particularly keen on the actual races, I do like to head up on a Friday for one of their concerts. The lineup won’t be announced until the end of May, but I expect there will be a Weezer concert in there. Hell, it’s practically a San Diego tradition at this point.

I do, however, know the lineup of the annual KAABOO Del Mar music festival, which happens Sept. 13-15. As is always the case with KAABOO, the headliners leave something to be desired, but we do like to see names such as Duran Duran, Snoop Dogg and especially Wu-Tang Clan on the bill. $339-plus for a three-day pass seems pretty steep, but hey, it’s Wu-Tang!

Seeing at least one show at Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay (2241 Shelter Island Drive) is customary, and this year’s lineup is filled with a lot of ’90s acts including Alanis Morissette, Guster, Jill Scott and Chris Issak.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Pride San Diego Pride Festival

And there’s plenty of other cool musical experiences throughout the summer. The San Diego Symphony’s Bayside Summer Nights series from June 28 through Sept. 1 (the not to miss show? The KSDS Jazz Orchestra’s Miles Ahead: Miles Davis +19 show on Aug. 22). The San Diego Pride Festival on July 13 and 14 will be headlined by Melissa Etheridge. The annual Art Around Adams is a great place to check out the best local bands including Normandie Wilson, Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra and The Sleepwalkers.

All of that is in addition to the hundreds of shows that take place every night in San Diego clubs and bars. So yeah, get out there and see some live music, but better yet, put the phone down and actually see it.