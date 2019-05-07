Cute #Animals #OMG

× Expand Photo by Jessica Bradford Lions, Tigers and Bears

Videos of raccoons acting like humans. Pics of cute dogs. Cats with their own Instagram profiles.

Whatever the medium and format, the internet provides endless content for those who love animals. In fact, as the internet becomes increasingly more toxic by the day, animal content might be the last good thing we have left.

But for those looking for some real-life furry friends (animals, not furries), San Diego has plenty of opportunities to get wild.

Of course, the San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Drive) is an obvious option even with the pandas gone. We’ve dedicated a lot of ink to its spectacularness, so just go there. Season passes are $112 for an adult, which pays for itself after two visits.

For a different—but no less important—kind of educational experience, look no further than Lions, Tigers and Bears (24402 Martin Way). This animal sanctuary is about 40 minutes east of Downtown San Diego, just past Alpine, off a secluded dirt road. The trek is worth it, though: passing through the gates is what I imagine it feels like to enter Jurassic Park.

The sanctuary features 93 acres of land where rescued exotic animals can live in peace (including not just the animals in its namesake—but most big cats and even a donkey). Most animals at the sanctuary are survivors of the exotic pet trade, which has caused them severe health and genetic problems, rendering them incapable of surviving in the wild.

Admission is $46 for a two hour tour. Guests can pay extra for an opportunity to feed an animal of their choice. I fed Nola, a little white tigress cub, and I will never forget how excited she was when I forked pieces of raw chicken into her mouth. Plus, on Saturday, May 18, they’re throwing their “Wild in the Country” fundraising event, which will include dinner, dancing and auctions.

For a while now, City Farmers Nursery (3110 Euclid Ave.) has been my go-to destination for cuteness. It’s almost like a mini zoo in the middle of City Heights, complete with a cow (named Poinsettia!), a pony, goats and—squee!—baby chicks. City Farmers Nursery is a touching little testament to how humans and animals work together in noncorporate settings. Plus, their turkey (Mr. Turkey) don’t take shit from anybody, and I respect that.

Don’t forget the The Cat Cafe (472 Third Ave.) in the Gaslamp. Why anyone would pass up the opportunity to drink a latte while snuggling up with a new, adoptable friend is beyond me. Just typing that makes me want to visit right meow (#sorrynotsorry).

Finally, The Living Coast Discovery Center (1000 Gunpowder Point Drive) in Chula Vista is a rad and affordable way to become familiar with the vibrant and unique land/sea wildlife that inhabit the San Diego area. For $16, adults can appreciate underwater cuties (I can’t be the only one who thinks stingrays are cute), learn about regional birds or hang with some dope-ass turtles in Turtle Lagoon. Plus, on Aug. 3, they’ll hold their annual Farm to Bay fundraiser, where attendees can get their craft food and beer on while preserving nature. Whatever keeps the turtles happy, amiright?