Instead of a smelly, overpriced gym, readers should head to one of the many free public “fitness parcourses” peppered throughout the city. My favorites include the 18-station Morley Field course in North Park (2221 Morley Field Drive); the breezy Embarcadero Marina Park South parcourse (200 Marina Park Way), and the hardcore Rohr Park in Bonita where the structures are arranged in one spot like a gym (4548 Sweetwater Road). Or unplug the Stairmaster with these public climbs: La Mesa’s “secret stairs” (not-so-secretly at Windsor and Canterbury Drive), the Tierrasanta “stairs of death” (Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just west of Antigua Boulevard) and the San Diego Convention Center steps.

For those for whom ball is life, most city parks with rec centers have lunchtime pickup basketball games for releasing workday steam, and longer sessions on Saturdays. Some popular spots include Tecolote Rec Center (4675 Tecolote Road), César Chávez Community Center in San Ysidro (455 Sycamore Road), Rancho Bernardo Community Center (18448 W. Bernardo Drive, with indoor and outdoor options) and Pacific Beach Recreation Center (1405 Diamond St.). In addition to countless basketball leagues in town, there’s a special women’s league at Balboa Park’s Municipal Gym (2111 Pan American Plaza) on Tuesday evenings. Bring your ladies, or contact the league to be added to a team.

It’s a FIFA Women’s World Cup year, so why not brush off our cleats and try it too? No understanding of the offsides rule necessary. For the unversed, the Brazilian Futebol Academy offers classes for all levels at SDCCU Stadium (9449 Friars Road). Or build an indoor soccer (a fast, bonkers version of the sport) league team with coworkers at what’s known as the “Water Tower League” in North Park. Team fees run around $250-$300 for the season, which means $30-$50 per person depending on team size. Or browse Meetup for pick-up games of varying costs, levels, regions and hardcore-ness. And if readers manage to make an offsides play without realizing it? My compliments; that’s badass.

I once killed an entire afternoon watching Danny Macaskill mountain biking videos on YouTube with my stomach in my throat. While there’s plenty of extreme, gnarly mountain biking (and extreme, gnarly mountain bikers) in town, start out slow on these simpler trails ideal for n00bs. Both Lake Hodges (18502 W. Bernardo Drive) and Los Penasquitos Canyon (12020 Black Mountain Road) are host to mostly wide, smooth trails. And in the South Bay, the Otay Reservoir (open Wednesdays and weekends) has nearly a mile of wide gravel trail to warm up, before the single-track lakeshore trail, which also includes a few wooden bike bridges for tiny, low-stakes thrills (2165 Wueste Road). For women looking for a supportive group environment, Girlz Gone Riding hosts periodic beginner rides.