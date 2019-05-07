Go outside

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Chicano Park

There’s nothing I love more than coming home, slathering on a facemask, cuddling with my miniature schnauzer and binge watching whatever trash Netflix show I’m obsessed with at the moment. But every so often, I get this urge to get out of the house and actually explore the diverse and beautiful city I live in.

Chicano Park (National Avenue, between Cesar Chavez Parkway and Evans Street) is one of the most unique places in San Diego with its large collection of murals that tell the stories of those who helped build the community. Its location is ideal for a long stroll and a visit to the various art galleries and shops just down the block. Events are constantly going on like the La Vuelta Summer Festival, a season-long car cruise show that happens every other Wednesday through Aug. 7.

For one of the best panoramic views of the city and the Coronado Bay Bridge, there’s Grant Hill Park (2660 J St.). This quiet park is small compared to Chicano Park, which is less than two miles away, but it’s a great location to have a picnic with friends or read a book.

If I’m looking for something more adventurous, I visit one of the many canyon trails in City Heights. There are various trails to choose from that go through Manzanita Canyon, Swan Canyon, Olivia Canyon and more. They all offer beautiful views of the nature hidden among the urban sprawl. The loop that starts at Azalea Community Park (Violet and Poplar Streets) is a great starting point for beginners and the nonprofit San Diego Canyonlands conveniently offers educational events, hiking tours and clean up volunteering opportunities year round.

Outside a salt factory in Chula Vista are the giant salt mountains (aka the salt piles) at the South Bay Salt Works factory (1470 Bay Blvd.). The sheer size of the salt piles from the salt factory are impressive and unlike anything else in San Diego. Although most people ride by on their bikes, it’s a great location to stop and catch the sunset.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña South Bay Salt Works

Further south of there is the Tijuana Estuary (301 Caspian Way) in Imperial Beach. People tend to go to this nature reserve for the bird-watching opportunities, but hikes like the River Loop Trail offer opportunities to see other animals on the property. The center also offers binoculars to use free of charge for people like me who don’t come prepared. They also offer guided nature walks throughout the year.

And although I usually take trips to Julian during the winter to get a slice of apple pie, visiting during the summer is even better. The weather is warmer making it nicer to go on walks by Lake Cuyamaca and take a tour of the mines. Or just wait for apple-picking season, which begins in mid-August. Of course, don’t forget to stop for a slice of apple pie from Mom’s Pie House.