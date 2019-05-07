Hotel tonight?

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe The terrace at Morada

While CityBeat isn’t a particularly fancy publication, I often like to occasionally get out and pretend like I am [drinks mug of Keurig coffee, pinky up]. But because I work at a newsweekly, taking a few weeks off, much less a few days, can prove to be very difficult.

That’s why it can be nice to sometimes pretend like I’m on vacation, but stick around San Diego just in case there’s a work emergency (which is almost always inevitable).

San Diego County has plenty of casino options so a trip to Vegas is thankfully unnecessary. Sycuan Casino Resort (5469 Casino Way) in El Cajon is the easiest to get to from my office and I was curious to see it since it recently completed a $260 million expansion. I checked in and hit up Bull & Bourbon, the recently opened steakhouse that somehow managed to pull off a design that made it look both vintage and modern. As if one couldn’t tell from the name, Chef Aldo Negrete’s menu is decidedly steak and whiskey-forward, so I’d highly recommend the Tajima Wagyu ribeye with king crab legs and a Hennessy Old Fashioned to help wash it down. One of the more understated things I appreciated about the experience was that the restaurant is 21-and-over, which really added to the overall ambiance (read: no loud kids).

Another recent addition to Sycuan is the gigantic Retreat Pool & Cabanas area that includes separate areas for kids and adults, as well as an enormous “lazy river” area. Stay on a weekday and visitors, like me, may not even need to spring for one of the private cabanas and can pretty much have the place to themselves. Bonus: the adult area has a swim-up bar serving specialty cocktails and local brews.

× Expand Photo by Arlene Ibarra Tajima Wagyu ribeye at Bull & Bourbon

A direct alternative to the casino vibe is a stay at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (5951 Linea Del Cielo). I don’t think there’s a property I like more in all of local hospitality and it’s well worth the price point considering a room there is comparable to other local high-end hotels. The rooms, most of which feel like cabins, are impeccable with a rustic design that includes outdoor patios, garden views and romantic fireplaces.

And look, I get it, Rancho Santa Fe is pretty bougie and all the rich people live there, but please believe me when I say that readers should try Chef Chris House’s exquisite menu at one of the posh leather booths inside the RSF Inn’s Morada Restaurant. Or, at the least, stop by the decidedly underrated Huntsman Whiskey Bar to try the amazing concoctions from house mixologist Dutch House. The man is doing amazing things with brown spirits that includes experiments with barrel-aging and box-smoking. Plus, he has a presentation that is second to none (just check out his Instagram to take a gander). Dutch will be offering $35 whiskey tastings (reservations required) on the last Tuesday of the month throughout the summer, with a special emphasis on small batch distilleries and limited edition blends. Appetizers from Morada are included with the tastings.

A few more of my other faves include the recently refreshed US Grant (326 Broadway) if only for the cocktails and atmosphere at its Rendezvous bar, as well the Rancho Bernardo Inn (17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive) for the spa. One summer option I’m looking forward to is the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa’s (9700 N. Torrey Pines Road) “By the Barrel” series, which will feature three separate tasting events centering on a particular barrel-aged beverage (wine, tequila and bourbon). It begins on May 23 and tickets are $125.