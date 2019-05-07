Keep reading?

× Expand Photo by Vanessa Diaz The Book Catapult book club

Our lives seem more and more defined by the screens in front of us. It’s how we read, consume media and learn. For many, daily life consists of eight hours a day in front of a big screen, only to retire in the evening to a tinier, handheld screen.

I don’t want to come off as a self-righteous advocate of casting away screens, but I do believe in the rejuvenating power of [adjusts monocle] analog bibliophilia.

There’s really not enough nice things to say about the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd.). The library’s book selection is incredibly up-to-date, with loads of bestsellers, hard-to-find indies and everything in between. It’s also a marvel of design, so just being in its presence is more aesthetically invigorating than anything found online. The first time I entered, I thought, This is what a building would look like if it was directed by David Fincher.

But what makes San Diego’s library really special is the enriching events they curate every day. Locals can learn how to knit, play guitar or eat healthier via one of their ongoing workshops, which is way cooler than trying to learn something from a website. Also, they hold a Silent Book Club on the first day of every month, which sounds like an introvert’s dream (I should know)—just bring something comfy to wear and enjoy quiet time with friends. Check out their calendar (sandiego.librarymarket.com) for all the cool events.

For those seeking a little more interaction, The Book Catapult’s (3010 Juniper St.) book club is a good way to make reading a communal activity. Each month, readers gather at the store to discuss a book—hand-picked by co-owner Seth Marko—in the intimate South Park location. Given Marko’s extensive experience as a bookbuyer and his impeccable taste, he’s bound to point readers toward some exciting stuff.

For print aficionados, Paras News (3911 30th St.) is a wonderland. The racks of rare magazines and newspapers fill the hearts of those yearning for news and entertainment without the screen. But what’s really impressive is their selection of prestigious but hard-to-find lit journals: Granta, The Paris Review, Poetry and even Asimov’s Science Fiction for the genre-heads.

Finally, there’s nothing that makes one feel more alive/scared than reading poetry in front of a bunch of strangers, and Verbatim Books’ (3793 30th St.) Poet’s Society provides that opportunity for those brave enough. The poetry open mic occurs every month, which should give potential laureates enough time to work up the nerve to show their vulnerable, bleeding hearts on stage. It’s scary, but the thrill of it is at least equal to winning an argument in the YouTube comments.