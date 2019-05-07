Place your order

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Volcano at El Jardín Parque Gastronomica

We may not have much of a winter in San Diego but two months of gray skies make summer’s arrival special. As May Gray descends on San Diego, now is a good time to figure out what’s on the docket after June Gloom leaves and summer actually does arrive. For many foodies, that means figuring out where to eat and then planning around that. Our region offers no shortage of good options worth actually going to and skipping the convenience of PostMates.

When summer gets here, one of the first things on the docket is getting to the beach. But it’s nice, every once in a while, to do it differently. Drive south across the border to the land on the other side of that wall Trump wants to build and head to Playas de Tijuana. On the way to the beach, hit up El Jardín Parque Gastronomica (Paseo Ensenada #1443 Sec. Jardínes Playas de Tijuana) and fuel up on a Volcano: meat, vegetables and even cheese and sauces that are both cooked and served in a molcajete. Then, head a few blocks northwest to the beach and walk all the way to that wall. It’s guaranteed to provide a different, sobering perspective.

While the view through the Playas border fence is daunting, the view from the terrace at Vistal (901 Bayfront Court) in the downtown Intercontinental Hotel is glorious. In fact, it’s downright inspiring and there cannot be many better ways to enjoy a late summer afternoon or early evening than watching the sunset and eating Chef Amy DiBiase’s modern, well-crafted cuisine. There may be no better bite in town than her pickled Black Cod with Persian cucumber, fennel, preserved plum and horseradish crema served on malted toast.

Head to Charles + Dinorah at the Pearl Hotel (1410 Rosecrans St.) for a quintessentially SoCal view: poolside at a Mid-century modern masterpiece. The food is fun, and the cocktails may be even better. On May 17 and 18, they’re hosting You & Yours Distillery and Brooklyn Brewery for two Groove Brunch events. The latter will feature the California launch of Brooklyn Brewery’s cocktail-friendly sour beer, Bel Air Sour. Also check the Pearl’s website for the “dive-in theatre” nights and add a movie to the experience.

I’m a sucker for participatory eating, which sort of automatically makes diners put the phone away. There may be no more fun to be had in that regard than at Awash Ethiopian Restaurant & Café (2884 El Cajon Blvd.). Everything at Awash is served on injera, a spongy sourdough crepe made of predominantly teff flour that serves triple duty as plate, utensil and bread. Tear off a piece of that injera, use it to grab some of the intensely flavorful stews and—if the timing is right—watch the Women’s World Cup.

Still, the ultimate summer dining experience is to be found south of the border in the Valle de Guadalupe where Javier Plascencia just started the third season of his idyllic Animalón food series (Carretera Tecate—Ensenada Km 83 Ejido, Francisco Zarco, 22750 Valle de Guadalupe, B.C.). The food is precise and passionate, but it is the overall experience that sets Animalón apart. Can there be a better setting for outdoor dining than the protecting arbor of a 200-year old oak tree in the middle of a vineyard?