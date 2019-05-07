Play again?

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Game Empire

Let’s face it: The million different remakes of Candy Crush flooding the App Store got stale years ago, and dropping $60 for a game we’re never going to have the time to finish just isn’t worth it. It’s time to venture out and find some new ways to game that don’t require a screen.

Our Game of Thrones obsession is real, but waiting a full week between episodes drives us crazy. Plus, once the series ends, we’ll still need a fantasy fix so it may be time to create our own adventure stories. Game Empire in Kearny Mesa (5037 Shawline St.) offers a weekly Dungeons and Dragons night where dozens of players gather for exciting quests. They offer pre-made character sheets for new players to customize, so there’s no need to worry about the game being inaccessible for those who’ve never taken a roll of the dice before. However, getting there early is key, as tables tend to fill up fast. Check it out at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Our phones can cause us to be disconnected from our friends, so what better way to reconnect IRL than by shoving each other into lava at Puzzalarium in Hillcrest (3864 Fifth Ave.) The Floor is Lava is a game. The goal? End the game with the fewest number of teammates burned alive. Players deceive, betray and shove their way to victory. It basically takes the classic childhood game of jumping around furniture and adds a Mafia-esque twist. The game takes teams of seven to 25 players and costs $25-$30 per person for three games of three rounds each. Nothing says summer like some lava and light revenge.

At The Loma Club in Point Loma (2960 Truxton Road), golf isn’t some bougie sport. The club hosts a glow-in-the dark golf game on May 11, as well as more games coming up in June and July. Abnormal Beer Co. will be providing craft brews, with on-course tastings included as part of the ticket. The Loma Club takes the usually calm and mild game of golf and cranks it up a notch for a night of fun with nine holes of glow golf. The event kicks off at 9 p.m. and tickets cost $36 for members and $40 for non-members.

Mindless game apps can leave us feeling glazed over and even braindead, so to get that mental workout our minds crave, try out trivia at The Duck Dive in Pacific Beach (4650 Mission Blvd. ). Sure, there are plenty of bar trivia nights, but we like this one because the bartenders design specialty cocktails to match the night’s theme (“Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica” for Battlestar Galactica trivia and “That’s What She Said” for The Office trivia night, for example).

Finally, when looking for trivia outside the bar scene, check out Nat at Night at the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park (1788 El Prado), which happens May 30 through Aug. 30. In addition to the cool exhibitions, the adult-friendly, after-hours events feature rooftop trivia with cocktails, as well as an “Escape the Nat” escape room with reservations.