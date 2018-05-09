Summer Guide 2018

This summer, it’s time to get out and experience all the things we’ve always wanted to do... but never did.

To be honest, we were thinking about calling this issue “Cliché Summer.” After all, CityBeat readers have come to expect features that aren’t about the more obvious attractions that make us such a tourist-friendly destination. We much prefer to showcase the underground places, people and things that would otherwise never get any press. However, there’s something about embracing some of the more iconic and well-known places San Diego has become known for. What’s more, while our writers have lived here for years, we found that there were still plenty of places we had always wanted to visit but, for one reason or another, had not gotten around to it yet. Some might be tempted to call it a local “bucket list,” but it was more about us getting out there, getting out of our comfort zone and embracing things we might otherwise never try. After all, isn’t that what summer’s all about?

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs The Pearl Hotel

The deep end

I remember when the The Pearl Hotel (1410 Rosecrans St.) revamped and reopened back in 2007. It became something of a mid-century modern destination for all the cool people in town, especially given the cool, poolside bar and restaurant. And for as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to go to one of the Pearl’s Dive-In Theatre movie screenings where patrons come on a Wednesday night and watch a classic flick by the pool. As if an upgraded screen and a showing of the ’80s classic Labyrinth weren’t enough to get me out, the hotel restaurant (previously known as EAT) just got a new menu and is now called Charles + Dinorah, an homage to the property’s original owners. The menu has a little bit of everything, but I’d recommend the curry fried Jidori chicken and the addictive mango and chili ceviche. The latter paired with the coconut tequila “Beach Break” cocktail (my date described it as “summer in a glass”) beats the hell out of popcorn and soda any day of the week.

—Seth Combs

Wasting away in Old Town

Old Town is filled to the salted rim with exhausted, child-wielding parents begging for margaritas after a long day at the California State Park. That’s not really my crowd, but I’d always heard that some of the margs were worthwhile. Deterred by Old Town’s chain restaurants, I hit up the classics. First was Cafe Coyote (2461 San Diego Ave.). They’re killing it in the kitschy ambiance department, and with al fresco dining and lights strung overhead, it oozes with charm. But like the decor, the La Luz Margarita was a bit sweet for my taste. Next, I turned to Old Town Mexican Cafe (2489 San Diego Ave.), which felt dystopic in comparison. It’s dim and worn to the bone. But what Old Town Mexican Cafe lacked in looks, it made up for in its skinny margarita. Simple and straight to the point with a generous pour by a no-frills bartender. That marg, plus fresh tortillas, might be enough to bring me back to Old Town.

—Torrey Bailey

Zootopia

I hadn’t been to the San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Drive) in the nine years I’ve lived in this city. For me, it’s too easy to get caught up in the ethical deliberations of keeping animals in captivity—and I know the zoo isn’t the same as SeaWorld’s old circus-y whale shows, but for me at least, this dilemma was just enough for me to stay away. However, I received a season pass for Christmas. When I finally went, I was totally won over by how non-exploitative it felt. The new “Africa Rocks” exhibit is a marvel of design, where the enclosures feel open and blend seamlessly into one another. It’s worth the price of admission alone, and features elephants, pumas, gangs of roaming apes and even penguins (love those lil guys!). The educational emphasis of the place cannot be overstated—and every enclosure reminds us how endangered each animal is. It’s a good reminder of the obligatory, preservational role of the zoo.

—Ryan Bradford

Organ trail

On weekends, Balboa Park isn’t exactly quiet. It’s teeming with thousands of visitors, many of whom often flock to watch a bevy of magicians, buskers, dancers and the like. But on a Sunday afternoon, amid the other sounds rising up throughout the park, it was hard for me to miss the majestic drone of the Spreckels Organ (2125 Pan American Road East), the world’s largest pipe organ in an outdoor venue. The 100-year-old organ is one of the more interesting attractions in San Diego, not just because of its record-breaking historical significance, but also because of the utterly massive sound of the thing. Civic organist Raul Prieto Ramirez—succeeding longtime organist Dr. Carol Williams, who performed several David Bowie tributes and a collaboration with Drive Like Jehu—gives free concerts every Sunday at 2 p.m. They don’t always include local icons or the music of rock legends, but if my experience proved anything it’s that the monolithic sound of the organ is all the reason anyone needs to check it out

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Greg Tuttle Catamaran Sailing on Mission Bay

Come sail away

“At any given time there are 100,000 people in the square mile around Mission Bay,” my friend Greg says, rigging an old catamaran he owns and regularly sails. “And you’re the only one out there.” Mission Bay feels egalitarian about sailing, with many affordable rental options. Suck it, yacht club culture. Greg keeps his Hobie Cat 14’ out there, using an actual bike lock. Catamaran Sailing on Mission Bay is a cold, wet sport, not for boating shoes, fine hats, and certainly not idle passengers. Greg often shouts to move!/duck!/grab this rope! It’s fast and scary, but the bay makes any danger seem bite-sized (just get out before the motor boats rev up after 5 p.m.). I trail my fingertips in the water, the wind whipping at the sails, and I whisper ah this is the life.

—Julia Dixon Evans

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Hodad’s

Who’s your Hodaddy?

I’ll push grandmothers down if there’s an opportunity to eat a good burrito or slice of pizza, but burgers? Not so much. For me, burgers just aren’t very exciting, which—in addition to their reputedly perpetual line out the door—is why I’ve never tried San Diego’s famous, Guy Fieri-approved Hodad’s (5010 Newport Ave.). Until now. I arrive on a Thursday, just after the lunch rush, and somehow avoid waiting in line. I’m starving, so I order the double cheeseburger. I’m not ready for the mountain of meat and cheese that appears before me, but I finish the very tasty beast and contemplate whether I’m going to suffer a very tasty heart attack. “I usually tell people not to go for the double,” manager Jeremy Diem later tells me. “Unless you have nothing else to do that day.” He’s right: I spend the rest of the day in some minimally conscious food coma, but it’s worth it.

—Ryan Bradford

Stone age

I’ve never finished an entire beer, much less an IPA. It’s not that I’m better than drinking beer, it’s just that it tastes a bit like puke. I consult Stone Brewing’s (2816 Historic Decatur Road #116) menu for the most cliché IPA. Tough call but I settle on the Stone IPA. I cheat a little and order a 10-ounce pour. The first sip induces a grimace, but it’s rich. By the time I’m five ounces in, I’m either numb to it or a bro now, because it basically tastes like nothing. I now see how people might like beer! If I drink more often by these idyllic pond-side gardens, I’ll soon be ordering IPAs of my own volition. I wolf down Stone’s amazing soft pretzels and even dip them in mustard because apparently everything is delicious now. Sitting next to the turtles and koi, I declare, out loud, “The more you drink, the less gross it gets.”

—Julia Dixon Evans

Bay watch

I go to a lot of live shows, most of which are held in small clubs or dive bars. This partially fuels my aversion to sunshine, but living in a city with a climate like San Diego means that it can be a missed opportunity not to take advantage of being outdoors on a balmy evening, ideally watching one of my favorite bands. And there are certainly a handful of venues to do just that in San Diego, though none as picturesque as Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (2241 Shelter Island Drive). It’s right there in the name: It’s by the bay, which means whoever’s onstage also has to compete with the pleasing sight of San Diego Bay. In fact, the venue’s infamous for attracting passing-by kayakers, who’ll sometimes try to catch the show from the water (though they’re not allowed on the grounds to use the restroom unless they buy a ticket). That Humphreys also attracts big-name touring acts means that however nice the surroundings, it’s still likely to be a performance to remember.

—Jeff Terich

Tai one on

There’s perhaps no more legendary of a drink than the Mai Tai at the Bali Hai Restaurant (2230 Shelter Island Drive). I’ve never been particularly averse to trying one. Yeah, rum is definitely not my spirit of choice and drinks served in a goofy mug with a bunch of flair have never been something I’ve been inclined to order, but I still felt like I missed out on some kind of San Diego rite of passage. After all, they’ve been serving them up for over 60 years. So first thing’s first: That Mai Tai is sweet AF. Like diabetes nightmare sweet. This makes it decidedly drinkable and dangerously so, as it’s also an extremely boozy drink with two kinds of rum that the bartender pours in with gusto. If the drink is legendary for any other reasons, it’s because it will get you drunk. One minute I was like, “oh, that wasn’t so bad” to “oh shit, I’m a little faded.” I’m not sure I could have handled another, but glad I finally tried just the one nonetheless.

—Seth Combs

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Selfies at Pigment

Selfie worthy

“Hurry up. This is weird,” says the girl standing in front of the butterfly wings painted on Seven Grand in North Park. Her mother insists on taking her picture in front of the Instagram-baiting mural while a group—myself included—gather around, either as spectators or waiting for our own photo-op. And yes, it is weird. But man, San Diegans love taking selfies in front of the many murals throughout the city. As I get older, uglier and less photogenic with each passing day, the idea that people actually want their photo taken seems elusive to me—especially when it comes to posing in front of one of North Park’s popular murals. But after my turn against the wing mural, I look at the result and think, hey that doesn’t look half bad. Same goes for the pink shades on Pigment’s exterior, the large dino on (future) Target Express, and the vibrant “You Are Radiant” mural on Artelexia. Who knew that a little bit of paint could make me so much more photogenic?

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey The Birch Aquarium

Under the sea

SeaWorld used to be the obvious choice for aquatic fanfare, but now that we all know better, The Birch Aquarium (2300 Expedition Way) is the move. My recent visit revealed several perks, the first being the seahorse exhibit. There are leafy sea dragons, long snout seahorses and many other kinds that are all damn cute. But where the Birch Aquarium excels most is its focus on climate change. Issues such as endangered coral reefs, global warming and melting ice caps were broken down into easy-to-understand exhibits. In Trumptopia, these lessons are vital. The aquarium also has a secret weapon though: the breakfast burrito at its Splash Cafe. I saw every employee at the cafe order it, and I gave in—eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage and French fries dripping in grease and wrapped up in a tortilla. I was shook. It was the best breakfast burrito I’d had in recent memory.

—Torrey Bailey

Piano men

On paper, The Shout! House (655 Fourth Ave.) sounds like my kryptonite. If there’s one thing that is the complete opposite of my jam, it’s the idea of a dueling piano bar in the heart of the Gaslamp. And, yes, it’s a little uncomfortable when me and a group of friends arrive on a recent Sunday night. The performers are warming up, slinging piano standards (Billy Joel, Don McLean) to an indifferent audience, so we order novelty drinks with ridiculous names like “Liberace Lemonade” and “Phil ‘Cucumber’ Collins.” But at some point during the night—perhaps when my strong Liberace kicks in—shit gets lit. The musicians kill it, especially the multi-talented drummer/pianist Melissa Alcazar, who can gently drag the drunk bros in the audience one minute and perform a fiery piano solo in the next. As I pump my fist to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” alongside a bunch of strange tourists, I realize that maybe Shout! House is my jam.

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Photo by Ashton Ivey USS Midway Museum

Midway in the middle

In the past, I’ve pooh-poohed California’s “history” as laughably youthful compared to the Civil War battlefields and Smithsonians I grew up near in Virginia. But I’ve come to realize my mistake. Ready to shed my naïve notions of what constitutes as “real” history, I finally stepped aboard the USS Midway Museum (910 North Harbor Drive). The retired aircraft carrier is a fascinating dive into post-World War II naval aviation. I spent several hours poring over first-hand accounts, winding through cramped corridors and watching grainy films of fighter jets making hair-raising landings on the flight deck on which I was standing. The Midway may be parked near some of San Diego’s most stereotypical tourist traps, but it’s far from one of them.

—Beth Demmon

Run the pools

Back in my college Oceanography class, I had the opportunity to attend a grunion run for some extra credit, but I passed it up because that was precious time I could have been sleeping. I’ve now come to regret that decision, not because of my grade but because of the experience. During the spring and summer months, these little, five-inch-long fish come flooding to the California coastline to spawn, and it’s a pretty spectacular natural phenomenon. Grunion run groups are scheduled around midnight at La Jolla Shores through Birch Aquarium, and while the darkness makes it a little tricky to see them, that first sight of a small fish squirming out of the sand to leap back in the water is pretty thrilling. When they come in greater numbers, you’ll forget about the sleep you’re not getting.

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Walhalla / Flickr The Giant Dipper

Cheap thrills

Belmont Park (3146 Mission Blvd ) is the closest thing San Diego has to the Santa Monica Pier. There are rides, an arcade and fair food all adjacent to the beach. While I was never particularly interested in the bumper cars and the nausea-inducing tilt-a-whirl, I’d always wanted to ride the Giant Dipper roller coaster. It’s basically Belmont Park’s Beyoncé—seemingly overrated until you give it a go. A former CityBeat employee recently turned me on to the Giant Dipper. She lived nearby and said she spontaneously rode it when she was having a bad day. It’s a surprise this rickety, wooden beast is still in use considering it was built a whopping 93 years ago. But it’s aged well. The creaking timber heightened the terror factor of each curve it lurched around. The ride was over all too quick, but with a $6 admission price, it’s a cheap thrill to revisit when I need a life boost.

—Torrey Bailey

Club goin’ up

Despite the collective shade thrown on The Gaslamp Quarter (roughly Broadway to Harbor Drive, First to Sixth Ave.), I relished the chance to explore the belly of the beast of San Diego nightlife and finally get some quality ass shaking in with my friends. My industry friend scored us a spot on the list for the Oxford Social Club (435 Fifth Ave.) which claims on its website to be “a new revolution in partying.” This place is exactly what I picture when I think of “the club”; an amalgamation of pop music video vibes, bottle service, thumping bass, low-lighting and hetero-normative conformity. But at the end of the day, I much preferred the low-key, hospitable atmospheres of Havana 1920 and Prohibition Lounge. Both spots (in the same building at 548 5th Ave.) have incredible live music and the impetus to booty shake, but without the pressure to spend a billion dollars or dress like a Kardashian.

—Rachel Michelle Fernandes

× Expand Photo by Victoria Davis San Diego Trolley Tours

Trolley good, sir!

I’ve meandered around this strange and beautiful city for over three years and still don’t know as many nooks and crannies as dear ol’ Scotty, the trolley bus driver for San Diego Trolley Tours (4010 Twiggs St.). Apparently, Old Town is the most visited historic park in the country. That explains why finding parking is a nightmare. Also, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse is 46 feet, the tallest lighthouse in the U.S. Since when has there been a lighthouse in Point Loma? But it’s not half bad, being able to ride a fancy streetcar around places like the Gaslamp and Seaport Village, getting to know the buildings I’ve passed by a hundred times but knew nothing about. Locals also get discounts on tickets, which typically cost $39. And try not to wear a hat, because it’ll definitely fly off while driving over the 200-foot Coronado Bridge.

—Victoria Davis

Heart of a Lyon

Before I set foot inside Imperial House (505 Kalmia St.) for the first time, I’m told that the legendary Rick Lyon has been playing his floppy disk-powered keyboard there for 30 years. Fact check: he’s been playing there since 2002, which is still admirably resilient, but it doesn’t matter. It really does feel like he’s always been there. Lyon’s binders of floppy disks are quaint, but his intolerance of dumb suggestions and under-tipping is a bit cringe-worthy and keeps me in my seat. The drinks, however, are nice. I try the bartender’s best approximation of a Vieux Carré. The whole place feels no-nonsense and old timey, not really floppy disk old timey, but that’s okay. It’s a great night for people watching: moms’ nights out, birthday parties, unassuming drop-ins and relatively chill regulars. Sit back, sip something strong and listen to some classic rock crooning, crotchety keyboard-style.

—Julia Dixon Evans

Passage to Indio

El Indio Mexican Restaurant (3695 India St.) is famous for a whole number of reasons. It’s been around since the 1940s(!) and has an iconic neon façade featuring a Native American. And while it has a devoted following among Mission Hills locals, I’d say I have more acquired, discerning tastes when it comes to Mexican fare. El Indio is safe, which is precisely why I’d never bothered with it, but when someone recently mentioned that it was the birthplace of the rolled taco (taquitos, to all you gringxs out there), I was intrigued and while the claim of having invented it is hard to verify, I am happy to report that El Indio does have some of the best rolled tacos I’ve ever tried. First of all, they’re made fresh and sold individually (that is, customers don’t have to order three or more at a time). The crunchy-to-chewy ratio was perfect and while I don’t usually like salsa verde, it was the perfect accompaniment to the tacos. Who’s to say if these really were the way rolled tacos tasted when they were first invented, but they are the way they should all taste now.

—Seth Combs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Balboa Park Cultural Partnership Botanical Building

Plant base

Balboa Park boasts its share of attractions, from the various museum exhibits to productions at the Old Globe Theatre and cocktails at Panama 66. But it is a park, and like any park worth its salt, it’s flush with plant life. And some of the most fascinating of that plant life can be found inside the Botanical Building (1549 El Prado), adjacent to the Timken Museum of Art. It’s a hard building to miss; a large lily pond faces its entrance, giving it the appearance of a sacred Taj Mahal-like space. The inside is even more interesting, though, as it houses more than 2,000 plants including orchids, ferns and various types of carnivorous plants, such as Venus flytraps and pitcher plants. It’s a quiet getaway when the crowds get pretty big and a nice shaded haven during the hot, summer months. Plus, you know, there are plants that eat bugs.

—Jeff Terich

Black’s and mellow

Black’s Beach in La Jolla is where local nudists hang, which may sound sexy until, well, you actually go. Most people are packing junk you’d rather not see. Luckily, people were respectful of each other’s space. On my first and only outing at Black’s Beach, a few brave souls approached my friends and me. Normally, I have little patience for pickup lines, but watching guys try to spit game while maintaining eye contact with topless women gave me faith in the opposite gender. That is, until one invited me on a date to watch “midget wrestling.” But there’s a lot more to see at Black’s Beach than what would get flagged on Instagram. The beach’s southside is renowned for its impressive swells and there are also views of the famed Mushroom House. The circular structure can only be accessed during low tide though. I didn’t plan accordingly, but the hunt to find it is much more appealing than an even tan.

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Mariposa Ice Cream

We all scream

San Diego consistently ranks among the healthiest cities in the U.S. Various water activities, hiking trails, easy access to healthy foods and the luxury of being able to spend time outside in the winter surely contribute to that distinction. That being said, when it’s hot, there’s nothing more satisfying than a double-scoop of ice cream in a waffle cone. And as I recently found out, Mariposa Ice Cream in Normal Heights (3450 Adams Ave.) has a stellar reputation for a reason. Though boutique ice cream parlors such as Salt and Straw and Hammond’s have opened in recent years, Mariposa doesn’t mess with the classics. Since 2000 it’s been scooping homemade flavors such as white chocolate raspberry, Mexican chocolate and coconut. And though it occasionally serves up a seasonal favorite like pumpkin, its standard flavors packed into a crunchy cone will always taste like summer to me.

—Jeff Terich

Village people

I’d heard Seaport Village (849 W Harbor Drive) was a tourist trap. And let’s be honest, it is. Yes, the restaurants have stunning bay views, but I’ve lived near the beach long enough to learn the food usually isn’t worth it. The retail is bizarrely specific—socks, hammocks, hats and specialty hot sauces, all clearly marketed to out-of-towners and convention-goers. Not to mention there’s an obnoxious amount of San Diego-themed t-shirts and dad hats. Everything seemed to try so hard to sell itself. Except for the Captain Hunt Tobacconist. Outside there were gimmicky pirate fortuneteller booths and penny compressors, but the inside did not give a damn. Miscellaneous cigarette and cigar brand decor hung above dusty glass cases of pimp-worthy wooden pipes. There were barrels of flavored tobacco and more than 100 types of cigars to choose from. But it was all just sort of thrown together alongside tamarind candy and Advil packets. And just as I was starting to appreciate Seaport Village’s Disneyland-like appeal, I was swindled into buying a caramel apple for $9.

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Spruce Street bridge

Bridge to somewhere

Whether or not anyone cares to admit it, people tend to plan their vacations based on how Instagram-friendly the destinations are. For me, some of the most locally popular places are a little off the beaten path, specifically the many pedestrian bridges. The Spruce Street Bridge and Quince Street Bridge are two that I always wanted to check out. It was nice to find that they’re within walking distance of each other in Bankers Hill, which would certainly explain their share of Instagrammers. On a suspension bridge like the Spruce Street one, there’s also a good amount of swinging and swaying. But because they cover the expanse of canyons, it’s best to take one’s time and get a good view of the landscape below anyway. Hashtag blessed.

—Jeff Terich

Cruising together

I’ve only experienced a harbor cruise during CityBeat’s Besties party and I was way too busy juggling multiple plates of food samples to really take in the experience. Wanting to see the skyline by day, I booked a Hornblower (970 N Harbor Drive) Champagne Brunch. On this particular Saturday, I was all shades of hungover, but this was the remedy. The buffet was stacked with breakfast goodies such as French toast and eggs Benedict, but also lunch favorites like mac ‘n’ cheese to grease away my prior night’s boozing. Yet the real savior was the endless champagne. The other cruisers were a mix of families, frat bros and girl groups all guzzling down mimosas simultaneously. The waiters did not let a single glass reach half empty for long, which resulted in top tier people watching on the upstairs deck. We watched the girls’ Instagram selfies flow as unabashedly as the champagne. With the addition of a live band or DJ, Hornblower could truly compete with any brunch or day party.

—Torrey Bailey

Surf’s up

I moved back to San Diego from New York City a few years ago and decided that, if I was going to stay here, I simply had to learn to surf. When in Rome, right? Surfing very well may be the most difficult sport on the planet, not to mention highly unpredictable and often terrifying. Despite its challenges, I couldn’t recommend it more. To start out, if readers lack natural upper body strength like I do, I suggest choosing a beach break like Tourmaline Surfing Park in La Jolla. It’s easy to jump off the sandy bottom onto the board in the whitewater (that is, already broken waves) and practice standing on the board while avoiding the exhaustion from paddling. Once a bit more paddling strength is built up, there are several great reef breaks that are gentle and easy to learn on, such as Cardiff Reef. Surfing can be intimidating, especially when territorial bros get all hostile. Don’t sweat it. Surfing is for everyone.

—Rachel Michelle Fernandes

Dude, you’re getting a Del

I can’t think of a more iconic structure in San Diego than the Hotel Del Coronado (1500 Orange Ave.)—the red roofs and Victorian grandiosity give our skyline an old-fashioned elegance and a sense of history that no other buildings can. For that reason, I had never thought about spending the night—I just expected a stuffy, uncomfortable experience. It just felt a little too much like staying in a museum. However, a recent overnight stay twists the old-timey prejudices right out of me: The room is gorgeous. Tall ceilings and antique door knobs are elegantly Victorian, but the mid-century furniture gives it a distinctly modern feel. It also has a Keurig! The only drawback is I’m not visited by one of the hotel’s famous ghosts (admittedly, this is only a negative for me). Locals may balk at the idea of staying at a hotel in their own backyard, but for a history (or ghost) aficionado, the adventure is unforgettable.

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Photo by Stephen Kurpinsky George’s at the Cove

King George’s

Nobody comes to San Diego without planning on having a meal or a round of drinks by the water. Nobody. Even my parents, who live about an hour away from here, don’t pass up the opportunity for seaside dining. I can’t say I blame them—if you have the option to relax with a coastline view, why pass it up? And few oceanfront spots are as renowned—both for the menu and the scenery—as George’s at the Cove, and its mezzanine bar, Level2 (1520 Prospect St.). Naturally, it’s gorgeous—the bar opens right up to a panoramic ocean view. But what makes it worth staying a little longer is its cocktail program (guided by head bartender Stephen Kurpinsky), which features 24 drinks inspired by neighborhoods in San Diego. The San Ysidro and Little Italy in particular are magical elixirs. Just watch how fast they disappear.

—Jeff Terich

Get on the bus

I hardly think I’m the only one who has never used public transportation in San Diego, but I may be one of the few people who’s ashamed to admit that. We love our cars. I remember visiting a friend in London about a year ago and watched her shake her head in shame when I told her I drove my car to the CityBeat office, which is barely a mile away from my house. I recently decided to take the trolley to the border, but wanted to do the full MTS experience. I downloaded MTS’s Compass Cloud app and bought a Regional Day Pass for $5, but the Trip Tools function on the app didn’t work. I tried another address to start from. Nada. Frustrated, I just ended up using Google Maps and that worked fine. All in all, it was a great experience. The bus into Downtown and the trolley to the border were clean and on time, and the trip only took a little over an hour. I really want to use MTS more now, but I’d love to see the app function a little better and, perhaps, an introductory or discounted monthly rate for the more casual rider, as the current prices ($2.50-$5 a day or $72 a month) seem steep.

—Seth Combs

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Caesar salad

Et tu, Caesar

The zonkeys and free margaritas are but two examples of clichéd reasons to visit Avenida Revolución in Tijuana. But the best reason to hit La Revu is for the Caesar’s salad at the place it was invented: Caesar’s Restaurante Bar (Revolución at 5th). I’d wanted to go for decades and, in December, I finally got there. It felt like the end of a minor quest, and I take such pleasure in reporting that it was glorious. From the show of the salad being prepared tableside on an elaborate service cart, to the care in building it backwards, step-by-step: dressing first, then each ingredient whisked together seriatim before whole romaine boats were tossed in that dressing and garnished with a single garlicky crouton. It’s a cliché that’s justified by how damned good the thing itself really is.

—Michael Gardiner

× Expand Photo by Nicole Cho / Flickr Sunny Jim’s Cave

It’s always Sunny

Swimmable caves are known to puncture La Jolla’s winding bluffs. But I learned that Sunny Jim’s Cave is the only one in California that’s accessible by land. And of all places, the entrance is located within a gift shop. Walt Disney would be proud, I thought. The gift shop itself is called The Cave Store (1325 Coast Blvd.). Inside, there’s a man-made tunnel shoveled out by two men in 1902 and has more than 140 wooden steps to descend. At the bottom, the cave opens to the ocean and, well, it basically looks like any other cave. But looking from the right spot, the opening resembles the face of Sunny Jim, a 1920s British cereal mascot. And it was The Wizard of Oz author Frank Baum who first noticed and named it that. I found such legends and tales of prohibition-era smuggling to be what made the price point ($5) worthwhile more than the view.

—Torrey Bailey

Kare-O-ke

I was raised singing in choirs, jazz bands and performing in musicals, so singing is one of my favorite outlets, but these days it’s often at a karaoke night. One of my friends has been raving about a Tuesday karaoke night at Del Mar dive bar/party spot Jimmy O’s (225 15th St.) for over a year. I finally made it there and am happy to report it’s my new favorite karaoke spot in San Diego. The “stage” is on the mezzanine above the bar, which made me feel like a superstar, as did the crazy lighting and fog machine. The song selection is pretty extensive and the grub is fairly cheap, but it’s the cast of regulars that is unrivaled. Go for the karaoke, stay for the intense people watching, which might even include royalty (Prince Harry and his entourage were there in 2011).

—Rachel Michelle Fernandes

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Potato Chip Rock

Chip shot

Instagram has turned Ramona’s Potato Chip Rock into an internet celebrity, which is a pretty good reason for any crowd-averse hiker, such as myself, to avoid it. But, hell, it’s such a unique natural feature, and given its signature shape, who knows how long it’ll last? I decide to hike to the rock from the Ramona side, which isn’t really a trail, but a paved road. The road switchbacks between gigantic, bountiful boulders that look like butts (sorry, I’m 13 years old at heart). Once at the top, it’s hard to miss the famous landmark, given the amount of people waiting around to take their photo on it. Let me tell you: standing on that thing is fucking scary. Just a thin, jutting rock keeps you from falling to your assured death. Major props to everyone who’s ever pulled a yoga move on it for an Instagram photos. I have a new respect for the Chip.

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Hob Nob Hill

Head for the Hill

I’ve never been a huge bruncher, but Hob Nob Hill (2271 First Ave.) in Bankers Hill is something of a brunching rite of passage. Open since 1944, the diner and bakery serves up American breakfast classics such as pancakes, waffles and every iteration of eggs possible. Still, in the 17 years I’ve lived here, I had never visited. When I finally did recently, I think the thing that struck me the most was that it had a fanciness I wasn’t expecting. Sure, the servers were the no-nonsense type one would expect at a diner and the “Hibiscus Mimosa” was just sparkling wine and cranberry juice, but the place still had an air of old-school cool that was palpable. As for food, the Belgian Waffle stuffed with bacon and pecans spoke to my Southern soul, while the filet mignon and eggs were perfectly prepared. It’s simple, comfort food done well and while hardcore brunchers will probably scoff at the lack of lavender-bottomless whatevers, Hob Nob Hill devotees couldn’t care less.

—Seth Combs

I’m on a boat!

I’m usually always down for a nautical adventure, so I felt a sense of confusion when I realized recently that I had never taken the ferry to Coronado. Perhaps a symptom of San Diego car culture or a perverse affection for driving over that scary-ass bridge, locals don’t tend to hop aboard the vessel (run by Flagship Cruises and Events, flagshipsd.com), which is a shame because boat rides rule. Of course I had to bring my favorite day-tripping partner, my 95-year-old grandma, who is also always down for a nautical adventure. Grandma and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the changes that have been made on the waterfront. The Broadway Pier and its surrounding area are full of well-planned public space to enjoy, including a public art installation at the end of the pier. There’s also a special charm to being surrounded by tourists from all over the world who are experiencing San Diego for the first time while gently voyaging across the harbor.

—Rachel Michelle Fernandes

Busting makes me feel good!

Wanting to scare up excitement in my humdrum life, I took my son and his friend on Haunted San Diego Ghost Tours (4041 Harney St.) a tour of local homes, hotels and cemeteries that paranormal enthusiasts believed to be spooked. We didn’t see any ghosts, but it’s still a spirited two-hour peek at the city’s paranormal past, including stops at the legendary Whaley House and cemetery in Old Town (with a lot of grisly tales of people who died in sad and miserable ways), as well as Villa Montezuma, a bizarre Victorian-era mansion in Sherman Heights. It’s not just about ghosts, though. During the Gaslamp part of the tour, our guide Dante went into the sordid details about when the neighborhood was chock full of brothels. The ghost stories are great, but my son’s friend had questions. “What’s a prostitute?” he asked on the way home. My son helped me avoid a teachable moment by telling him, “Something you can look up on the internet when we get home.”

—James Vernette

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley San Diego Maritime Museum

Stop! Maritime!

I’ve walked San Diego’s Embarcadero plenty of times and marveled at the various vessels—some of them seaworthy, some of them decommissioned—and most of them boarded by large groups of people. Just a little bit north of the cruise ship terminal is the San Diego Maritime Museum (1492 North Harbor Drive), which I found is essentially a docked collection of historic boats, ships and submarines that chronicles the maritime history of our city. Among the vessels worth viewing are the Star of India, which was originally built in 1863 and is the oldest active sailing ship in the world. There’s also the San Salvador, a replica of explorer Juan Cabrillo’s ship, as well as the B-39, a Soviet diesel submarine that was commissioned during the Cold War (that one is really cool, if not a bit claustrophobic). In fact, to call it a “museum” is a little misleading; it’s more like a time machine. Each vessel represents a specific sequence in San Diego maritime history, and I found it thoroughly fascinating.

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Jon Lee Clark / Flickr Children’s Pool

Seal Team

La Jolla remains one of my favorite local places to visit, but up until late last year, I had kept my distance from the Children’s Pool beach (850 Coast Blvd. and Jenner Street). It was part conservation protest (I hate that it’s open to the public) and part mental preservation (I knew I was going to get triggered watching asshole tourists try to touch the seals and sea lions that congregate there). And boy, was I triggered. As I just tried to sit and relax on the beach, I watched people attempt to ride, touch, chase and pose for selfies, all while the seals were just trying to sunbathe on the beach. The controversy over public access to the beach remains in legal limbo (it’s currently closed half the year for pupping season and reopens this month), but if everyone just treated the beach for what it is—a majestic natural wonder that we should respectfully share with our seal brethren—then the experience would be so much more magical.

—Seth Combs

Cliff notes

I’ve lived in San Diego a long time but I am not adept at beach activities like surfing or snorkeling. However, watching a sunset at Sunset Cliffs (Ladera Street) is one I knew I could manage. I parked in the neighborhood of mansions bordering Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Point Loma and jaywalked across the road to Sunset Cliffs, a range of jagged cliffs overlooking the ocean. Since it was spring, the sun was due to set at 7:53 p.m. I found my two friends and we set up camp with blankets away from the yoga class downward dogging and the girl vlogging earnestly with a selfie stick. The warm orange and pinks of the setting sun made me forget about the brisk evening air. I marveled the sunbeams reflecting on the endless ocean while hopefully watching for the Green Flash. Sometimes my lack of tan makes me feel like I should live somewhere with more clouds and rain, but moments like these remind me of why San Diego is a beautiful place to live.

—Lara McCaffrey

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford NamaSteve Yoga

Downward doggy

When I text my yoga-savvy friend for his favorite beach yoga instructor’s name, his reply makes me think, Oh, this is why I’ve never tried beach yoga before. The name? NamaSteve. If there’s one name that could perfectly encapsulate every bad stereotype of yoga, it’s NamaSteve Yoga. But here’s the catch: NamaSteve has beach yoga locked down. I attend the 10 a.m. Sunday session, and it’s like church: Pacific Beach’s Palisades Park is filled with nearly 100 yoga practitioners fighting for space in the congregation. I can’t think of a better place to practice yoga than the luscious patch of grass overlooking the ocean, and even though NamaSteve’s constant utterings of “all right, downward dog, y’all!” can feel a little silly, I leave the session both emotionally centered and satisfyingly sore. I’m not really a spiritual guy, but savasana-ing above the vast ocean is more humbling than any church service I’ve been to.

—Ryan Braddog