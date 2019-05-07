What's on your mind?

× Expand Photo by Peggy Peattie Border Angels water drop

The dumpster fire that is America rages on and it’s clear that those elected to represent us aren’t all that interested in breaking the glass to break out the extinguishers. With friends like these, I tell ya. And those who want to see us go the way of The Handmaid’s Tale (here’s looking at you Mitch McConnell) are gleeful when we the people are isolated from each other. It is their wet dream that we all stay behind our computers, firing off angry tweets that might make us proud, but really do nothing to confront their treachery. I’ll admit, I’ve posted some epic rage tweets, but here’s the thing: Doing triple-axels and getting into debates on social media ain’t gonna get us out of this mess. What we need is to get up off the couch, come together and get active.

A great place to start is with Indivisible San Diego. Indivisible, a national organization with chapters in every state, was started by a group of former Congressional staffers who looked to the Tea Party Movement for inspiration, realized they could turn that evil into good, and then wrote a 23-page handbook, “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda.” Indivisible has chapters all across San Diego. Find one on their website that is close and check out a meeting. For readers who’ve been brooding alone for months, come out of the dark and meet some like-minded folks in motion.

For white people who are feeling some kind of way about what’s going on in the world but aren’t sure, exactly, how to stand up to hate without sounding like a tool, consider attending a meeting held by Showing Up for Racial Justice or SURJ San Diego. SURJ members gather once a month for an educational discussion on a variety of topics having to do with, well, racial justice. SURJ will be offering a White People for Racial Justice 101 workshop on June 29 and again on Aug. 10. Both events require a reservation as they’re limited to 20 people, but like all SURJ events, the workshops are free. Deep work and authentic human connection happens in these spaces so be brave and sign up.

For those really ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work, check out the amazing folks at Border Angels. This is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that advocates for human rights with a particular focus on border issues. One way to participate immediately is to volunteer to go on a water drop. Since 1994, more than 11,000 people have died due to dehydration while trying to cross the desert. Border Angels hikes in to leave water for those who are crossing. I haven’t done a water drop yet, but it’s on my list of things to do in 2019.

Whatever readers do, don’t stay home. Sure, it’s comfy there, but doing something to contribute is a whole new sensation that reminds us that there is still humanity left in the world.